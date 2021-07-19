Germany’s floods fill opera house with ‘one and a half metres’ of water

19 July 2021, 11:29

Wuppertal Opera House in western Germany has filled with one and a half metres of water
Wuppertal Opera House in western Germany has filled with one and a half metres of water. Picture: Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Wuppertal Opera House’s orchestra pit is filled with water, as heavy rainfall and floods devastate German cultural buildings.

An opera house in the North Rhine-Westaphalia region of western Germany has been hit by the country’s flooding crisis.

The entire lower stage and orchestra pit at Wuppertal Opera House is now filled with “one and a half meters of water” following heavy rainfall on the evening of Wednesday 14 July.

At 9pm, the Wupper and Bever dams were seen to be filling up extremely quickly.

The dams had overflowed by 11pm, and that night, the water began to flood around the opera house.

Official have expressed fears of “considerable damage to private and public buildings” in the region.

Read more: Trespassers cause ‘significant damage’ to historic theatre amid football chaos

Wuppertal Opera House’s orchestra pit is under water after flooding in western Germany
Wuppertal Opera House’s orchestra pit is under water after flooding in western Germany. Picture: GMW

The Wuppertal Opera House, which opened in 1905, mostly houses performances of operas.

It also hosts dance performances by the region’s Tanztheater Wuppertal company.

Draining is currently taking place at the two dams amid concerns for residents in North Rhine-Westaphalia, which is among the worst hit by the extreme weather.

Intense rainfall and floods have claimed the lives of at least 45 people in the west German state.

More than 150 people across Germany have died in the floods, which scientists say are happening more frequently because of global warming.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the world had to “be faster in the battle against climate change”.

More From ClassicFM

Best classical music inspired by the Olympics

12 glorious pieces of classical music inspired by the Olympic Games

Discover Music

Listen to the ‘Olympic Hymn’, a choral cantata composed for the 1896 Summer Olympics in Greece

What is the ‘Olympic Hymn’, the choral cantata composed for the first-ever Summer Olympics in 1896?

Discover Music

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly theme, except it’s sung by a vocalist

Watch this epic vocalised ‘The Good, The Bad and the Ugly’ theme from a royal military band

Morricone

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Mozart Rondo alla Turca on two pianos

Mozart has been awfully quiet since this pianist fired out ‘Rondo alla Turca’ on two pianos at once

Mozart

What is Killing Classical Music?

Everything that’s been ‘killing’ classical music over the past 700 years, in one graphic

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Spectacular bird chorus sings Mozart opera duet in colourful short film

Spectacular bird chorus sings Mozart opera duet in colourful short film

3 days ago

Mozart

London's Wyndham’s Theatre stormed on Sunday

Trespassers cause ‘significant damage’ to historic London theatre amid Sunday football chaos

4 days ago

Imposing organ rendition of Wagner’s ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ will get your heart racing

Imposing organ rendition of Wagner’s ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ will get your heart racing

4 days ago

Discover Music

‘Musicians should receive 50/50 royalties from streaming services’ – MPs condemn current ‘16%’ rate

‘Musicians should receive 50/50 royalties from streaming services’ – MPs condemn current ‘16%’ rate

4 days ago

Order our limited edition ‘Great Composers’ jigsaw, notebook and greeting cards

Limited edition ‘Great Composers’ jigsaw, notebook and greeting cards out now!

4 days ago

Charity

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

This magnificent Boléro flashmob in Spain will certainly lift your spirits

This orchestra’s magnificent Boléro flashmob in Spain is a picture of musical joy

5 days ago

Ravel

Pets set to music by composer Noam Oxman

A composer is setting portraits of cats and dogs to music, and they are just beautiful

7 days ago

Discover Music

Singer does Titanic flute solo in one single breath from an echoing stairwell

Singer creates unreal resonance with single-breath Titanic theme in echoing stairwell

7 days ago

Horner

6 glorious performances of the English national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’

6 glorious performances of England’s national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’

10 days ago

Discover Music

Man creates actual playable flute made entirely of chocolate

Man creates actual playable flute made entirely of chocolate

10 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures