‘Era of being a UK-based concert artist is pretty much over’ – musicians share their Brexit realities

18 May 2021, 15:39

‘Era of being a UK-based concert artist is pretty much over’ – musicians share their Brexit realities
‘Era of being a UK-based concert artist is pretty much over’ – musicians share their Brexit realities. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Musicians and music businesses warn of ‘time up’ for UK grassroots acts, and European orchestras being resistant to booking UK artists because of ‘paperwork and expense’.

On Sunday, Sir Simon Rattle warned the London Symphony Orchestra will “fail” if ministers do not help ease post-Brexit touring rules in Europe.

Barriers to music tours include “even very basic things”, the conductor says.

“It’s all so obviously ludicrous, even in the area of haulage regulations,” Sir Simon told The Observer. “Touring concerts have to be planned in a different way – the truck has to return to England after two venues – we cannot go from one country to another.”

Now, 94 percent of respondents to a new survey by Incorporated Society of Musicians, ‘The impact of the Brexit Trade Deal on music businesses: The first 100 days’, have said the deal has had a negative impact on music businesses.

“Most European promoters, [including] orchestras, now do not want to book UK artists as it will involve too much paperwork and expense,” one respondent said.

Another warned the uncertainty and red tape “will cause British artists to miss vital and valuable opportunities in the EU”.

Read more: ‘Brexit deal will destroy our industry’ – musicians plead government on visas

‘Angry and betrayed’

One respondent said they felt “angry and betrayed” by the government, adding that ministers have “no clue about the music business, its value, its importance”.

In January, high-profile musicians including Sir Elton John and violinist Nicola Benedetti condemned the government for failing to preserve visa-free touring for UK musicians after Brexit.

Ministers have said it has been a “huge source of regret” that the EU rejected the UK’s proposals, which the EU has denied.

It comes as no surprise that musicians’ work opportunities have been impacted by touring visas and paperwork – an ISM survey found 43 percent of music sector workers travelled to the EU more than five times a year for work.

In March, minister Caroline Dinenage pledged to “streamline systems” for touring musicians and said the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is fighting for financial support for the arts.

Responding to the survey, one musician said they have “had no real guidance from the government”.

Another agreed: “It’s non-existent. I’ve been referred to foreign consulates for most issues.”

‘I may have to abandon my UK artists’

One survey respondent, who runs a Europe-based tour operating company, said: “If it doesn’t improve then I am deeply concerned about whether I can remain profitable and will be able to carry on. I may have to abandon my UK artists.”

Another warned: “It’s not viable for a small business like us to pay for all the hassle of performing in Europe.”

Instrument manufacturers and retailers, as well as those involved in recording, music publishing and sale of music, have warned relationships with EU businesses are crumbling.

One respondent told the ISM that EU-based businesses are “refusing to trade with the UK because of the new paperwork and admin”.

Read more: Lord report says Post-Brexit touring ‘prohibitively expensive’ for musicians

‘Cabotage rules absolutely kill touring completely’

Respondents have warned small ensembles and grassroots acts will be more deeply affected by additional costs and cabotage rules, which mean a touring truck is only allowed to visit two EU countries before returning to the UK.

“Cabotage rules absolutely kill touring completely,” one respondent said. “It hugely impacts the smaller acts who don’t use trucks.”

Another said they “cannot see how a UK orchestra can tour through Europe… while complying with the cabotage limits.”

A third music business said: “It is our opinion that grass root acts will be unable to afford the additional costs.”

Read ‘The impact of the Brexit Trade Deal on music businesses: The first 100 days’ at ISM.org.

More From ClassicFM

What are the lyrics to Portugal’s national anthem?

What are the lyrics to Portugal’s national anthem? And what are the words in English?

Discover Music

What are the lyrics to Poland’s national anthem, and how does it translate into English?

What are the lyrics to Poland’s national anthem, and how does it translate into English?

Discover Music

Chineke! Orchestra teams up with Christian Aid to highlight the climate emergency

Chineke! Orchestra teams up with Christian Aid to highlight the climate emergency
Bach on a fire organ

Someone built an organ that shoots out massive flames as you play Bach

Discover Music

What is the government’s latest guidance on rehearsals and concert halls?

What is the UK government’s latest guidance for rehearsals, concerts and live music venues?

Coronavirus

Classical music and opera lovers ‘ecstatic’ to be back in concert halls as live music returns

‘Impromptu applause erupted during the first tuning note’ – music returns to concert halls in the UK

Latest news

See more Latest news

Andrew Lloyd Webber says those refusing covid vaccine are “selfish”

Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber calls people who refuse covid vaccine ‘selfish’

15 hours ago

Lloyd Webber

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

17 hours ago

Cello prodigy Yo-Yo Ma plays for President J.F. Kennedy

When a 7-year-old cello prodigy named Yo-Yo Ma played to the world for the first time

1 day ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Music teacher caught trying to ‘secretly’ mime along to student’s singing recital

Music teacher caught trying to ‘secretly’ mime along to student’s singing recital

1 day ago

Discover Music

Royal Choral Society returns to the Royal Albert Hall for Handel’s Messiah this May.

Royal Choral Society returns to the Royal Albert Hall for Handel’s Messiah

1 day ago

Events

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Amid rocket fire, violinist plays poignant Brahms in a bomb shelter during Israel-Gaza conflict

Amid rocket fire, violinist plays poignant Brahms in a bomb shelter during Israel-Gaza conflict

1 day ago

Discover Music

Beethoven Symphony No. 9 flashmob

This Beethoven flashmob in a historic German city will remind you of the pure joy of music

4 days ago

Beethoven

The ‘Friends’ theme, but it's Steve Reich’s Clapping Music

A maverick combined the ‘Friends’ theme with Steve Reich’s Clapping Music and it’s intense

4 days ago

Steve Reich

Truro Cathedral Choristers during filming for Sing2G7, conducted by Christopher Gray

‘Who will listen to me, I’m just a child’: 14,000 children join cathedral choristers for G7 Summit song

4 days ago

Hong Kong Philharmonic and Ballet Amadeus

This psychedelic video will change everything you think you know about ballet

4 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Discover Music

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music