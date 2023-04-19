Danish orchestra sets up panel to audition dogs for rare Mozart symphony

A hopeful dog performs for a judging panel, during auditions in the search for performers for a rare Mozart symphony. Picture: Euronews

By Siena Linton

Canine competitors lined up for their chance to star alongside the Danish Chamber Orchestra in an upcoming festival performance.

It’s not often an animal gets the opportunity to perform in a classical music concert. And yet, this year an orchestra in Denmark are giving two lucky pups the chance to play a starring role in an upcoming performance of a rare Mozart symphony.

The Danish Chamber Orchestra, also known as the Danish Entertainment Orchestra, has assembled a crack panel of judges to audition dogs for a concert in September. Pup Idol, if you will.

The orchestra appealed to pet owners, those who might ordinarily have been driven barking mad by their dog’s vocalisations, inviting them to test out their talents in front of a live orchestra.

The winning pair will join the orchestra for a performance of Leopold Mozart’s Jagdsinfonie, or Hunting Symphony, at the Haydn Festival in September.

Some recordings of the symphony, which is written for horns and strings, go all-out by including shouts, barking dogs, and even gunshots.

In a behind-the-scenes video of the audition process, a spaniel shows off its obedience and agility by weaving its way through its owner’s legs.

Urged on enthusiastically by chief conductor Adam Fischer, it then dutifully barks on command, as a small-scale string orchestra accompanies. A pawfect performance from a future star.

It turns out you can teach an old dog new tricks after all.