Surprisingly graceful chihuahua performs ‘Swan Lake’ ballet routine at Crufts dog show

14 March 2022, 13:09

By Siena Linton

A Tchaikovsky-loving chihuahua has stolen hearts after recreating the ballet routine to Swan Lake at the annual Crufts dog show.

Since 1891, parading pups have delighted audiences at the annual Crufts dog show, and this year is no exception.

During Sunday’s competition, one particular moment, involving a small chihuahua and the music of Tchaikovsky, stood out for viewers.

A small chihuahua named Joya and her handler Karin Baumann from Bern, Switzerland, performed a routine to music from the ballet Swan Lake.

Dressed in a white leotard and tutu with her hair in a ballerina’s bun, Baumann led her canine companion leaping and twirling around the arena, which was decorated with inflatable swan props.

The duo were competing in the Heelwork to Music category of the competition, which sees handler and hound moving at heel in a routine choreographed to music.

Read more: Clerical cat drinks Dean of Canterbury’s milk during online prayer service

Despite not coming away with a medal, Joya has become something of an internet sensation and has received an out-paw-ring of love and appreciation online.

“I cannot believe none of you told me there was a Chihuahua doing Swan Lake at Crufts,” Twitter user Ariadne shared.

Echoing her enthusiasm, another user commented: “There is no point making any future content – this is the Content of all Content.”

Handler Karin Baumann has also uploaded the full video of their routine to her YouTube channel, which we encourage you to watch (well... you’d be barking mad not to).

