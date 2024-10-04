Dan Walker completes his 200-mile Coast to Coast charity bike challenge across North of England!

4 October 2024, 22:30

Picture: James Stack
One man. One bike. 48 hours. 200 miles... and over £95,000 raised so far for Global’s Make Some Noise!

Classic FM Breakfast’s Dan Walker has undertaken a huge challenge and cycled 200 miles, the full width of the North of England, in less than 48 hours.

From Withernsea to Liverpool, Dan cycled through the Pennines, through the pain and through turbulent weather.

Along the way, Dan was spurred on by musicians, listeners and charities who came to greet him along his journey.

On Friday evening, Dan made it to the Liverpool Docks, and he has already raised an incredible £95,000 for Global’s Make Some Noise!

Donate here >

Dan Walker cycles through the finish line
Dan Walker cycles through the finish line. Picture: James Stack

Dan took on the epic sea-to-sea journey on Thursday 3 and Friday 4 October, in less than 48 hours – an immense physical challenge for Dan that was all to raise money for Classic FM’s official charity Global’s Make Some Noise, which helps change lives across the UK.

Helping people through illness, mental health struggles, poverty and much more, Global’s Make Some Noise are working with brilliant small charities to make sure nobody is left to face life’s toughest challenges alone.

Viking, who sponsored the Coast to Coast Challenge, supported Dan with an incredible donation of £25,000.

Donate here >

Along his journey, Dan was serenaded with some musical motivation from the City of Hull Brass Band, the Steel City Choristers, Manchester Camerata and the Choir with No Name. Thank you to all the amazing musicians, listeners and cyclists who showed up to support Dan along the way.

Brass band serenades Dan Walker as he begins 200-mile coast to coast cycle!

Dan falls off his bike on day one of his 200-mile cycle challenge!

Dan cycles through the Pennines on his 200-mile cycle challenge

How to donate

To donate, you can call 0345 949 5000 and give via our phone donation line, to support Dan on his challenge. You can also give online here.

£30 could pay for an early development class for a preschooler with Down's Syndrome, to improve their communication.

£50 could pay for an hour of music therapy for children in hospital, helping to relieve their isolation while they are away from their homes, friends and siblings.

£100 could support families through the life-changing impact of baby loss, by funding a telephone support line for a year.

Donate here today, to Global’s Make Some Noise.

You can also donate via cheque by post. Please send these to:

Global’s Make Some Noise
30 Leicester Square
London
WC2H 7LA

Supported by Viking. Viking is proud to be supporting Global’s Make Some Noise for the third consecutive year, working together to change lives across the UK.

