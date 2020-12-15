Ways to donate to Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal. Picture: Global’s Make Some Noise

Classic FM and its sister stations across Global are raising money for the Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise, to help those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

This Christmas could be very different for us all, but many people who were already in vulnerable situations, will struggle like never before.

The Global’s Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal at Christmas is raising money for small charities working tirelessly to help those hit hardest by coronavirus.

This includes people who are homeless, families living in poverty and at risk of going hungry, vulnerable people with care needs, those affected by domestic violence, as well as those experiencing their darkest days with grief, loneliness or mental health problems.

During these challenging times, many small and local charities are seeing a huge increase in the demand for support, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Please give if you can.

How to donate to Global’s Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

How Make Some Noise helps

• Your gift of £15 could start a friendship for an older person who feels more alone than ever this Christmas.

• Your gift of £20 could provide two weeks of food deliveries to a family struggling to put dinner on the table over Christmas

• Your gift of £25 could buy a present for a child with a life-limiting condition who will be spending Christmas in a hospice instead of their family home this year.

• Your gift of £40 could provide 2 hours of telephone support to a young carer who is dealing with heightened anxiety and pressure over Christmas.

• Your gift of £50 could mean a homeless person has a safe place to stay for a night over the Christmas period.

Help those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Helping people who are experiencing loneliness. Picture: Global

Other ways to donate...

Donate by text

To donate £30 text Hope30 to 70766

To donate £20 text Hope20 to 70766

To donate £10 text Hope10 to 70766

100 percent of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Standard network charges may apply. Click here for full terms and conditions.

Donate by cheque

We are still able to receive cheques in the post. Please make sure it is addressed to Global’s Make Some Noise (not Classic FM) to the following address:

Global’s Make Some Noise

30 Leicester Square

London

WC2H 7LA

It may take the team 2-4 weeks to submit these to the bank. Please do not send cash in the post.

You could fundraise for Global’s make some noise with your own activity. Picture: Global

Get in touch

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).