German COVID-19 study finds concert halls are safe ‘at half capacity’

13 January 2021, 13:16

Germany's Dortmund Concert Hall commissions important new COVID-19 study
Germany's Dortmund Concert Hall commissions important new COVID-19 study. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A German concert hall commissioned a study which found that – with the correct ventilation system – arts venues are theoretically ‘covid-safe’ at half audience capacity.

Concert hall closures have been a heavy blow for musicians in Germany, the UK and in all countries shaken by the coronavirus pandemic. And while there has been government aid, it has rarely been enough to offset lost income from cancelled gigs.

In the wake of ongoing closures in its region, in north Germany, the Dortmund Concert Hall decided to commission a study from scientific research organisation, the Fraunhofer Society, to investigate the spatial spread of aerosols and CO2 in a music venue.

The study looks specifically at the risk of infection for audience members when attending concert halls and theatres.

“The best aid program that we can now set up is to give artists a stage again – that is, to reopen concert halls and theatres,” says Raphael von Hoensbroch, director of the Dortmund concert hall. “Because many of the aid programs set up by the state do not reach those affected.”

Extensive tests took place in the venue’s hall and foyer, with a mannequin used to simulate the emission of human breath in the hall. Employees of the concert hall, as well as players from the Dortmund Philharmonic, also took part in the study.

The tests found that in the hall, the risk of COVID-19 infection through aerosol – potentially infectious droplets generated by heavy breathing and talking – transmission was extremely low.

Read more: Singing no riskier than talking for spreading COVID-19, study claims >

Study used a dummy used to simulate the emission of human breath
Study used a dummy used to simulate the emission of human breath. Picture: Konzerthaus Dortmund

The hall’s central ventilation system, combined with all audience members wearing a mask, greatly reduced levels of aerosol and CO2 pollution.

Based on these tests, the study concluded a full audience would not be inconceivable in pandemic times.

However, when also taking into account the access routes – including entrances and corridors – to the hall and foyers, the study recommends the hall only take in half its usual capacity.

It advises a “checkerboard pattern” for the seating arrangement, so that the seat directly in front of an audience member is always free, and that individual is free to remove their mask after taking their seat.

The study concludes these findings could be transferred to other venues, but they would need a similar ventilation system to that at the Dortmund.

“The concert hall cannot trigger a superspreading event with an existing ventilation concept (complete air exchange with outside air every 20 minutes),” the concert hall summarises on its website.

This idea came up in a previous German study, from scientists at Berlin’s Charité hospital who said priority – when halls start to reopen – should be given to venues with ventilation systems that can exchange the air several times an hour.

Dortmund concert hall employees took part in the COVID-19 study
Dortmund concert hall employees took part in the COVID-19 study. Picture: Konzerthaus Dortmund

Isabell Pfeiffer-Poengsen, minister of Culture and Science of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, describes the study as an “important building block”.

Nevertheless, cultural institutions are still required to stay closed in the western state. “It is all the more important to create perspectives and planning security for the time after the lockdown,” she added.

A spokesperson for the concert hall said: “As soon as this is possible in line with the infection situation, cultural institutions should be able to reopen, based on scientific facts and a full consideration of the respective local conditions.”

In the UK, a full lockdown is currently in place and theatres, opera houses and concert halls are closed until further notice.

More From ClassicFM

Conductors

Who might be in the running to replace Sir Simon Rattle at the London Symphony Orchestra?

LSO

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
Great opera composers: Monteverdi, Puccini, Donizetti

10 of the world’s all-time great opera composers

Discover Music

This piano is made entirely of ice lolly sticks

This piano is made entirely of ice lolly sticks, and it’s pretty cool

Discover Music

Robot trombone

Guy tries to create a ‘robot trombone’ and it sounds hilarious

Videos

Riccardo Muti in ‘disbelief’ that Met Opera Orchestra is in danger of disappearing

Riccardo Muti in ‘disbelief’ that Met Opera Orchestra is in danger of disappearing

Riccardo Muti

Latest news

See more Latest news

Opera chorus bursts into a Verdi melody on Italian metro

Incredible moment opera chorus bursts into a Verdi melody on Italian metro

1 day ago

Verdi

Musicians’ fury at report UK ‘rejected visa-free tours’ for artists, despite blaming EU

Musicians’ fury at report UK ‘rejected visa-free tours’ for artists, despite blaming EU

2 days ago

sir Simon Rattle is stepping down as music director of the LSO in 2023.

Conductor Sir Simon Rattle steps down from London Symphony Orchestra in move to Munich

2 days ago

Simon Rattle

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

2 days ago

Join in with violinist Nicola Benedetti’s virtual New Year Sessions

Benedetti Sessions: Join in with violinist Nicola Benedetti’s virtual New Year and Mini Sessions

5 days ago

Nicola Benedetti

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

This old piano was being dumped, so this guy gave it one last play… using a backhoe digger.

An old piano was being dumped, so this guy gave it one last play… using a backhoe digger.

5 days ago

Discover Music

Best online ballet classes and dance workshops to lift you up in lockdown

Best online ballet classes and dance workshops to lift you up in lockdown

6 days ago

Discover Music

Watch the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain perform Ennio Morricone's 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'

The utterly joyous sound of a ukulele orchestra playing Morricone’s ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

6 days ago

Morricone

Annie Lennox performs ‘Dido’s Lament’ with London City Voices

Annie Lennox sings deeply moving ‘Dido’s Lament’ with massed online choir

7 days ago

Watch Alicia Keys make ‘musical art’ with just a piano

Alicia Keys impressively paints a canvas just by playing the piano

7 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school
The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks