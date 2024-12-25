Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential
25 December 2024, 20:00
Just say, “Alexa, ask Global Player to link my account”.
Listen to this article
A quick one-time setup to unlock the best of Global Player. An improved listening experience forever...
Or link through your Alexa:
“Alexa ask Global Player to log me in” or “Alexa ask Global Player to link my account”.
What are the benefits?
- Listen to Classic FM live. Just say ‘Alexa, play Classic FM’
- Music for every mood with access to live playlists: ‘Alexa, play Classic FM Pet Classics’
- Enjoy crystal-clear sound quality with HD radio: ‘Alexa ask Global Player to turn on HD’
- Start it here. Continue it there. Finish it anywhere. Listen where you left off by saying ‘Alexa ask Global Player to continue listening’
- Seamless listening across devices with continue listening
- Discover new music or podcasts and never miss a beat with personalised recommendations. ‘Alexa ask Global Player to recommend me a playlist’
Make a request via Alexa
To make a request, message us on social media @classicfm, text 61812, or simply ask your Alexa to ‘Send a request to Classic FM’.
Why Global Player?
By signing up with Global Player you get access to a world of audio at your fingertips, allowing you to enjoy all Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, expertly curated playlists, wherever you are. All for free. So, what are you waiting for? Just sign in and enjoy!
Need help? Contact our Customer Service team by:
Email: customer.support@global.com
Phone: 0333 200 2000
Social: @globalsupport
When you link your accounts, a unique ID will be shared with Alexa. For more information about how we process your data, please see our privacy notice and Alexa’s privacy notice.