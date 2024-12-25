Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential

25 December 2024, 20:00

Ask Global Player to link your Alexa account
. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Just say, “Alexa, ask Global Player to link my account”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A quick one-time setup to unlock the best of Global Player. An improved listening experience forever...

.
. Picture: Classic FM

Or link through your Alexa:

“Alexa ask Global Player to log me in” or “Alexa ask Global Player to link my account”.

.
. Picture: Classic FM

What are the benefits?

  • Listen to Classic FM live. Just say ‘Alexa, play Classic FM’
  • Music for every mood with access to live playlists: ‘Alexa, play Classic FM Pet Classics’
  • Enjoy crystal-clear sound quality with HD radio: ‘Alexa ask Global Player to turn on HD’
  • Start it here. Continue it there. Finish it anywhere. Listen where you left off by saying ‘Alexa ask Global Player to continue listening’
  • Seamless listening across devices with continue listening
  • Discover new music or podcasts and never miss a beat with personalised recommendations. ‘Alexa ask Global Player to recommend me a playlist’

Make a request via Alexa

To make a request, message us on social media @classicfm, text 61812, or simply ask your Alexa to ‘Send a request to Classic FM’.

Ask Alexa to send a musical request to the Classic FM studio
Ask Alexa to send a musical request to the Classic FM studio. Picture: Classic FM

Why Global Player?

By signing up with Global Player you get access to a world of audio at your fingertips, allowing you to enjoy all Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, expertly curated playlists, wherever you are. All for free. So, what are you waiting for? Just sign in and enjoy!

Need help? Contact our Customer Service team by:

Email: customer.support@global.com

Phone: 0333 200 2000

Social: @globalsupport

When you link your accounts, a unique ID will be shared with Alexa. For more information about how we process your data, please see our privacy notice and Alexa’s privacy notice.

