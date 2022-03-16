Concert for Ukraine to be broadcast on ITV to raise funds for humanitarian appeal

Concert for Ukraine to be broadcast on ITV on 29 March. Picture: Concert for Ukraine

By Classic FM

The Concert for Ukraine special will be broadcast on ITV, in partnership with Disasters Emergency Committee.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Classic FM is joining with its sister stations at Global to support ITV’s Concert for Ukraine, a televised fundraiser to support the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal during the ongoing crisis.

The live two-hour concert, organised by ITV, Livewire Pictures and the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), will bring together some of music’s biggest presenters and artists for a unique concert broadcast on Tuesday 29 March across ITV and ITV Hub.

Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast. Alongside the fundraiser, all sponsorship and advertising revenue will be donated to the appeal.

James Rea, Global’s director of Broadcasting & Content, said: “This important fundraising event will raise vital funds for DEC and Global is proud to be partnering with ITV, Livewire and DEC as well all try and do what we can for the people of Ukraine.”

Who are The DEC?

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently.In these times of crisis, people in life-and-death situations need our help and The DEC’s mission is to save, protect and rebuild lives through effective humanitarian response.The DEC’s 15 member charities are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK, Tearfund and World Vision UK.

How To Donate:

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

Watch ITV’s Concert for Ukraine, support by media partner Global, on Tuesday 29 March across ITV and ITV Hub.