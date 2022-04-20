Calling all UK amateur music groups for Britain’s Big Platinum Performance on Classic FM!

20 April 2022, 15:58

Britain’s Big Platinum Performance on Classic FM
Britain’s Big Platinum Performance on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Do you play or sing in an amateur ensemble? We’d love you to enter our UK-wide competition – simply enter a recording, and your performance could be professionally recorded and sent to Her Majesty The Queen.

We’re delighted to be joining with Making Music for Britain’s Big Platinum Performance – a nationwide search for brilliant amateur music groups across the UK.

Our competition, which celebrates The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Classic FM’s 30th birthday, will offer seven groups the opportunity to have their performance professionally recorded by Classic FM, and sent to Her Majesty The Queen, who is known for her love of amateur music-making.

Do you play in an orchestra? Sing in a gospel choir? Or are you part of a wind band, folk group, or percussion ensemble? Our competition is open to all music groups that play without amplification – not just classical ensembles.

Here’s how you can enter!

Submit your entry here >

How it works

Seven audio recordings will be selected by a panel of judges. The seven winning entrants will be contacted, and we will arrange for a sound engineer to come and record your performance professionally.

The winners will be featured by Classic FM, and the seven recordings will be sent to Her Majesty The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

Britain’s Big Platinum Performance is supported by Making Music, the UK’s membership organisation which champions and celebrates leisure-time music groups.

Your audio recording

Choose an uplifting and celebratory song, or piece of music, to record. It can be recorded any way you like, including on your mobile phone. This should be audio-only, 2-7 minutes in length, and should feature at least three musicians.

The music can be original, or a cover of an existing piece or song. New and recent recordings will be accepted, provided they were made no earlier than July 2021.

Your video introduction

Film a brief video introducing your group, and the music you’ve recorded. Again, this can be filmed on your mobile phone.

How to submit

Please submit your audio recording (in mp3 or WAV format) and video (in mp4 or MOV format) via our entry site here. You can click on the boxes and upload your files, or simply drag and drop them in.

Entries close at 23:59 on Sunday 8 May!

Click here to find out more about Britain’s Big Platinum Performance, and enter your own performance. T&Cs apply.

More From ClassicFM

Yaroslav Korolev plays in the destroyed Palace of Labour

Pianist plays beautiful melody in the ruins of Kharkiv, in a scene reminiscent of ‘The Pianist’

Videos

Lizzo joined the cast of Saturday Night Live this weekend

Lizzo plays Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ on the flute in hilarious orchestra sketch

Beethoven

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Grammy Award-winning pianist Radu Lupu has died at the age of 76

Radu Lupu, Grammy-winning Romanian pianist, dies aged 76

Harrison Birtwistle, ‘giant’ of contemporary classical music, dies aged 87

Harrison Birtwistle, ‘giant’ of contemporary classical music, dies aged 87
‘The Lark Ascending’ tops the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022 in Vaughan Williams’ 150th birthday year

‘The Lark Ascending’ tops the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022 in Vaughan Williams’ 150th birthday year

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Latest news

See more Latest news

Russian pianist, Alexei Lubimov, defied Moscow authorities by continuing to play

Pianist continues to play Schubert ‘Impromptu’, as Russian police break up concert of Ukrainian music

6 days ago

Discover Music

Film composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

Legendary composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

6 days ago

Global Awards

Nikolay Zvyagintsev was the orchestral pianist for the Donetsk Philharmonic

Musicians of Ukrainian orchestra mourn their pianist, killed in the battle for Mariupol

7 days ago

A purple martin; these birds stay in Nashville for two months during the summer, before migrating south

US concert hall to chop down trees to combat threat from thousands of purple birds

8 days ago

The 12th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition has excluded Russian competitors

Sibelius violin competition bans Russian participants ‘in order to protect other competitors’

8 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Shchedryk Children’s Choir

Heart-wrenching tones of Kyiv children’s choir, silenced by Russian invasion, finally shared with the world

12 days ago

Jacob Collier turns his audience into a choir

Incredible moment Jacob Collier turns his entire concert audience into a choir

13 days ago

Videos

Musicians rush to take shelter after an air raid siren interrupts their concert

Ukrainian orchestra rushes inside as air raid siren disperses open-air concert in Lviv

13 days ago

Videos

Engineer fills grand piano with water

Engineer fills his piano with water and climbs inside it like a swimming pool

15 days ago

Discover Music

Classical composers in one epic mashup

A musical genius has combined famous classical composers in one mash-up

15 days ago

Videos

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub