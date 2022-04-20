Calling all UK amateur music groups for Britain’s Big Platinum Performance on Classic FM!

Britain’s Big Platinum Performance on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

Do you play or sing in an amateur ensemble? We’d love you to enter our UK-wide competition – simply enter a recording, and your performance could be professionally recorded and sent to Her Majesty The Queen.

We’re delighted to be joining with Making Music for Britain’s Big Platinum Performance – a nationwide search for brilliant amateur music groups across the UK.

Our competition, which celebrates The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Classic FM’s 30th birthday, will offer seven groups the opportunity to have their performance professionally recorded by Classic FM, and sent to Her Majesty The Queen, who is known for her love of amateur music-making.

Do you play in an orchestra? Sing in a gospel choir? Or are you part of a wind band, folk group, or percussion ensemble? Our competition is open to all music groups that play without amplification – not just classical ensembles.

Here’s how you can enter!

How it works

Seven audio recordings will be selected by a panel of judges. The seven winning entrants will be contacted, and we will arrange for a sound engineer to come and record your performance professionally.

The winners will be featured by Classic FM, and the seven recordings will be sent to Her Majesty The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

Britain’s Big Platinum Performance is supported by Making Music, the UK’s membership organisation which champions and celebrates leisure-time music groups.

Your audio recording

Choose an uplifting and celebratory song, or piece of music, to record. It can be recorded any way you like, including on your mobile phone. This should be audio-only, 2-7 minutes in length, and should feature at least three musicians.

The music can be original, or a cover of an existing piece or song. New and recent recordings will be accepted, provided they were made no earlier than July 2021.

Your video introduction

Film a brief video introducing your group, and the music you’ve recorded. Again, this can be filmed on your mobile phone.

How to submit

Please submit your audio recording (in mp3 or WAV format) and video (in mp4 or MOV format) via our entry site here. You can click on the boxes and upload your files, or simply drag and drop them in.

Entries close at 23:59 on Sunday 8 May!

Click here to find out more about Britain’s Big Platinum Performance, and enter your own performance. T&Cs apply.