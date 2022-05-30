America’s leading orchestras commit to playing more music by living women composers

30 May 2022, 15:28 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 15:30

America’s leading orchestras commit to playing more music by living women composers
America’s leading orchestras commit to playing more music by living women composers. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Over the next several years, 30 leading orchestras in America, including the New York Philharmonic, will commit to performing six new pieces, all written by women.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Thursday, the League of American Orchestras announced that it would be launching a new Virginia B. Toulmin Orchestral Commissions Program.

As part of the program, 30 leading ensembles will commit to playing new works by six women composers, with six orchestras leading the way during the 2022-2023, and 2023-2024 seasons.

These six orchestras will give the premieres of these composers’ new works, and each composer has been paired with an ensemble.

These pairings are, Anna Clyne and The Philadelphia Orchestra, Sarah Gibson and Sarasota Orchestra, Angel Lam and the Kansas City Symphony, Gity Razaz and the San Diego Symphony, Arlene Sierra and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Wang Lu and the New York Philharmonic.

Read more: Marin Alsop reveals 10 things in a conductor’s brain during a symphony concert

The remaining 24 orchestras, all yet to be announced, will give repeat performances of the composers’ works, meaning each composer will get their music performed five times by leading orchestras across the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 seasons.

Previous iterations of the Virginia B. Toulmin Orchestral Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program have garnered impressive results, with 22 composers commissioned, 12 premieres completed, and more than 40 women composers benefitting from career development since 2014.

Foundation Trustee Alexander C. Sanger said, “The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation is pleased to partner with the League of American Orchestras and American Composers Orchestra to expand its program of commissioning new orchestral works by female and non-binary composers.

Read more: Eight of the world’s 100 top conductors are now women, compared to just one in 2013

“Our founder, Virginia B. Toulmin, was a passionate supporter of music and of equality and fairness for women.

“Ever since our first grant to the League in 2012, the foundation has been in the forefront of supporting female composers and is the only foundation in the performing arts dedicated exclusively to advancing and leveling the playing field for female and non-binary creative artists.”

More From ClassicFM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Mand performs for a crowd of climbers at Everest Base Camp

Musician tackles gruelling 10-day trek to play the sitar at Mount Everest Base Camp

Videos

Best classical music pieces for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

15 of the best classical music pieces for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Discover Music

Darynka at the piano with her many awards

Russian grenade planted in Ukrainian 10-year-old’s piano: ‘They left a bombshell for a child’

Discover Music

Marin Alsop's conductor brain

Marin Alsop reveals 10 things in a conductor’s brain during a symphony concert

Marin Alsop

Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani, aged 5, is an Italian piano prodigy

5-year-old Italian piano prodigy plays astonishing Mozart for competition audience

Videos

Latest news

See more Latest news

Queen coronation balcony

What music was played at Her Majesty The Queen’s coronation?

Discover Music

Maxwell Thorpe blew the Britain's Got Talent audience away

Britain’s Got Talent opera singer performs ‘Caruso’ and moves audience to tears

5 days ago

Videos

A music school was destroyed by Russian forces this weekend

Donbas music school destroyed by Russian shelling in Eastern Ukraine

7 days ago

Kyiv’s National Opera House reopened this weekend

Kyiv’s National Opera House defiantly reopens as war rages on in Ukraine

7 days ago

What does music sound like when played in Mars’ atmosphere?

What would music sound like on Mars? We spoke to a planetary scientist to find out...

9 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Nirvana, but in a major key

Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ remixed in a major key shows the importance of tonality

10 days ago

Discover Music

India’s ‘singing’ temples

India’s ancient temples that ‘sing’ thanks to intricate musical architecture

10 days ago

Discover Music

Image, furnished by NASA, of a black hole which absorbs matter and time

NASA releases eerie ‘singing’ from a black hole and it’s straight out of a horror movie

11 days ago

Videos

Yukie Ota performs at the 2014 Carl Nielsen International Flute Competition

The mesmerising moment a butterfly landed on a flautist mid-performance

11 days ago

Videos

Pianist Lionel Yu creates genius dubstep remix of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata

Pianist creates genius dubstep remix of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, in front of live audience

17 days ago

Beethoven

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub