7 pop songs that deploy microtones ingeniously

Jacob Collier and Dua Lipa use microtones in their music. Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

The pop and rock mavericks who have used microtonal music in unexpected and glorious ways.

It is universally agreed that there are 12 notes in Western music. And generally 88 of these are represented on the keyboard of a standard piano.

But what about the notes in between the notes?

These are called microtones, because the intervals between them are actually smaller than the semitone, which separates Western music’s standard 12 tones (read a more detailed explanation of how it all fits together here).

Microtones, and microtonal pieces of music, have typically been the preserve of modern, avant-garde art music composers like Terry Riley and Charles Ives. But, there are also some pretty iconic times where they crop up in pop and rock music too.

We’re taking a dive into the small gaps in between the notes of the piano to bring you some of the best times pop music mavericks have deployed microtones to stunning and catchy effect.

