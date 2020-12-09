‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’: what are the lyrics and who wrote the carol?

9 December 2020, 15:50

The lyrics and history of ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’
The lyrics and history of ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

We reveal the lyrics and history behind the carol that demands – and makes you feel rather hungry for – figgy pudding.

A joyous encore at Christmas choral concerts around the country, ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ is also heard on doorsteps, in pub corners and outside supermarkets throughout the month of December. It even makes an appearance at the end of best-Christmas-film-of-all-time (don’t @ us), Home Alone.

And would you know it, the song is thought to date all the way back to the 16th or 17th century.

At that time, carollers wanted grub like figgy pudding (see the second verse, below) to keep their tummies full and spirits high on cold winter evenings.

But for its present popularity we can thank the composer Arthur Warrell, who published a carol in 1939 called ‘A Merry Christmas’. He admitted that he had been inspired by a traditional English song, written some time before…

Read more: The 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time >

What are the lyrics to ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’?

We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year

[Chorus]
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin
We wish a merry Christmas and a happy New Year

Now bring us some figgy pudding
Now bring us some figgy pudding
Now bring us some figgy pudding
Now bring some out here

[Chorus]
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year

For we all like our figgy pudding
For we all like our figgy pudding
For we all like our figgy pudding
With all this good cheer

[Chorus]
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year

And we won’t go until we get some
And we won’t go until we get some
And we won’t go until we get some
So bring some out here

[Chorus]
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year

We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year

Latest features

See more Latest features

Chloé Lopes Gomes claims racial harassment at Berlin's Staatsballett

First Black female dancer at Berlin’s Staatsballett had to ‘white up’ for Swan Lake

3 hours ago

What are the lyrics to Coventry Carol? What is it about?

What are the lyrics to Coventry Carol, and what are they really about?

3 hours ago

Once in Royal David's City

What are the lyrics to ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ – and who composed it?

3 hours ago

Silent Night lyrics

The English and German lyrics to ‘Silent Night’, and the carol’s fascinating story

3 hours ago

Can you identify the Christmas carols from just the first few notes?

Can you identify the Christmas carols from just the first few notes?

3 hours ago

Lifestyle

More From ClassicFM

Alto line in Christmas

Woman sings painfully funny alto part of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’
Classical music’s bright young stars

Classical music’s bright young stars who are shaping the future of the music we love
What are the lyrics to ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks’?

What are the lyrics to ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks’, and what’s the story?
Beethoven: The Man Revealed with John Suchet

Listen to John Suchet’s new podcast, Beethoven: The Man Revealed
Join us for Classic FM’s Big Beethoven Celebration

Join us for Classic FM’s Big Beethoven Celebration, on the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth

Beethoven

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Periods & genres

Occasions

Occasions

Moods

Moods

Instruments

Instruments