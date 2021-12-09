Christmas on Classic FM: all the festive programmes, concerts and celebrations coming up

Classic FM is the home of Christmas music, and we’ll be featuring the most festive programmes to bring us all together this year. Here are just a few highlights of the music and shows coming up in December...

All through December and into the new year, we have a selection of special programmes on Classic FM to keep you entertained over the festive period.

On the night before Christmas, Alexander Armstrong will present a special Christmas Evensong, sharing music from some of the greatest cathedral choirs including the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge and the Choir of St Mary’s, Edinburgh.

Christmas Day will see John Brunning reveal The Nation’s Favourite Carol, before broadcasting legend Sir Trevor McDonald whisks us away for memories of Christmas around the world, alongside his favourite seasonal music.

Before that, Moira Stuart meets with the Archbishop of Canterbury to find out what Christmas means to him. And on Christmas Eve, Aled Jones will treat us to his annual narration of The Snowman, complete with Howard Blake’s wonderful music.

Below is the full Christmas schedule so that you can plan your festive listening...

Listen on Global Player: Classic FM Christmas, our non-stop festive playlist

19 December: Moira Stuart Meets... The Archbishop of Canterbury

Moira Stuart’s acclaimed interview series draws to a close with an unmissable final guest. On 19 December, Moira sits down with the head of the Anglican church worldwide, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who opens up about his life and faith, what Christmas means to him, and asks Moira to play a selection of his favourite carols.

20 December: The Prince’s Foundation Carol Concert with John Suchet

Settle in for an exclusive live carol concert recorded in the stunning St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, in aid of The Prince’s Foundation. There’ll be readings from the charity’s ambassador, Sarah Beeny, alongside traditional Christmas favourites performed by the Choir of St Paul’s, Knightsbridge and Seraphim Trumpets.

21 December: The Lord’s Taverners Carol Concert with the Stars

John Suchet whisks you away to another beautiful setting this evening, as he presents a live carol concert in aid of the Lord’s Taverners, recorded in Marylebone Church in London. Don’t miss performances from soloists Kitty Whately, Thomas Allen and Anna Tillbrook, as well as readings from David Gower and Kevin Whately.

22 December: A Westminster Christmas with John Suchet

There’s another exclusive Christmas concert to cosy up to on 22 December, captured at St John’s Smith Square earlier this month. The Parliament Choir, made up of MPs, staffers and other parliamentary officials, joins musicians from the Southbank Sinfonia for a programme of festive favourites and best-loved carols.

23 December: Carols from St Paul’s Cathedral with John Suchet

Recorded in the glorious St Paul’s Cathedral in London, John Suchet has a festive carol concert from the MS Society to fill your home with festive cheer. Musical guests include Sarah Connolly and Mark Stone, as well as tenor Freddie de Tommaso, with readings from some of the stage and screen’s biggest stars: Simon Callow, Preeya Kalidas, Rose Leslie and Nicola Walker.

24 December: Aled Jones narrates The Snowman

There’s a festive treat for all the family on Christmas Eve. Grab a mince pie and settle down for Aled Jones’ narration of The Snowman, complete with Howard Blake’s iconic soundtrack.

24 December: Carols from the Royal Hospital Chelsea with Fiona Bruce

Fiona Bruce presents a special carol concert, held in support of cancer charity Maggie’s, from the Wren Chapel at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Among the exciting line-up of soloists is trumpeter Alison Balsom and operatic tenor Nicky Spence, alongside readings from a host of famous faces.

24 December: Alexander Armstrong’s Christmas Evensong

As the evening draws in, join Alexander Armstrong as he shares his love of choral music and showcases a range of vocal performances. Don’t miss festive recordings from some of the greatest cathedral choirs, including the Choir of Kings College, Cambridge, the Choir of St Mary’s, Edinburgh and a stunning performance of ‘Christian’s Awake’ by the Choir of Trinity College.

25 December: Christmas Day Requests with Anne-Marie Minhall

Soundtrack Christmas Day with a soundtrack of your choosing. For three hours, Anne-Marie Minhall plays your dedications and shares special messages as you unwrap presents, prepare dinner or relax with a familiar festive film. You can get in touch here!

25 December: The Nation’s Favourite Carol with John Brunning

For the past week, you’ve been voting for your best-loved Christmas carol – and on Christmas Day, John Brunning counts down this year’s top 30. Which melody will reign supreme in 2021?

25 December: A Royal Christmas with Alan Titchmarsh

Alan Titchmarsh has the perfect musical accompaniment to your Christmas afternoon, with a special show of carols and festive melodies. Alan also shares his insight into how the royal family celebrates Christmas, alongside performances by the Choir of the Chapel Royal, from a carol service recorded exclusively for Christmas Day on Classic FM.

25 December: Christmas with Sir Trevor McDonald

Broadcasting legend Sir Trevor McDonald presents two hours of his favourite seasonal music for Christmas Day, sprinkled with his own memories of festivities spent in locations around the world. There’ll be carols to lift the spirits, and contemporary Christmas classics too.

25 December: The Story of Carols with Anne-Marie Minhall

Head into Christmas Day evening with Anne-Marie on a seasonal, musical journey, sharing the fascinating stories behind beloved carols.

26 December: Christmas at the Movies with Andrew Collins

In a special three-hour bumper edition of his programme, Andrew Collins presents an extravaganza of Christmas family-favourites. There’s festive cheer from the classic Miracle on 34th Street composed by Cyril Mockridge, Home Alone by John Williams, the Disney hit Frozen scored by Christophe Beck, and many more.

27 – 30 December: My Classical DNA

Beginning on 27 December, there’s a new four-part series exploring the music that has had an impact on some well-known personalities you might not expect. Classic FM will be asking some famous names to let us into their musical worlds and lead us through the classical music closest to their heart.

