Andrea Bocelli sings ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in majestic Italian opera house to ring in Christmas

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The star tenor is back with festive tidings, and a timeless Christmas carol…

On the empty stage of Italy’s majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House, Andrea Bocelli sings the timeless ‘Adeste Fideles’, also known as ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’.

As the orchestra fires out the brassy opening in the pit below, Bocelli stands on the great stage surrounded by dancers, with festive confetti cascading all around.

The Italian tenor smiles, and the surrounding choir come in. Seemingly suspended, the dancers perform a stunning routine around him.

‘Adeste Fideles’ is the original Latin name for the popular carol ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, and it’s often the title you’ll see today printed in Christmas carol books.

Andrea Bocelli sings 'Adeste Fideles' in magical Christmas performance. Picture: Believe in Christmas: Encore

Bocelli’s performance of the melody comes from his live-streamed festive concert Believe in Christmas: Encore, which is being streamed again this season following its success last year.

The ticketed concert, which was streamed around the world, featured a beautiful new duet on Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ with the tenor’s eight-year-old daughter, Virginia Bocelli.

In this performance, Virginia can be seen watching her father in the audience.

Believe in Christmas: Encore will stream globally from 10 to 12 December. Bocelli said of the stream: “December and the loveliest time of the year are back, and I am particularly happy that Believe in Christmas is being streamed again.

“It will be nice to hold hands again and, with music, exchange a wish that can go beyond words and reach the hearts of each of you, as is my hope.”