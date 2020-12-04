Warm up December with Cormac’s Christmassy ‘Hear my Voice’

4 December 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 10:52

Cormac: Hear My Voice
Cormac: Hear My Voice. Picture: Classic FM

The 11-year-old viral sensation releases his debut on Decca Records today.

When 11-year-old Cormac Thompson took to YouTube to “sing a song for Nannie” while they were kept apart during coronavirus lockdown, he probably didn’t know he’d be releasing an album – with the iconic label, Decca, no less – in the same year.

But here we are, and today we have the release of Cormac’s Hear my Voice, a Christmassy treat featuring the young singer performing favourites like ‘Walking in the Air’ (watch below), ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘Wexford Carol’.

Hear My Voice features fifteen brand new recordings, in total, that showcase the pureness and clarity of Cormac’s voice. As well as the aforementioned Christmas favourites, the album includes Cormac’s own takes on songs like Snow Patrol’s ‘Run’, ‘Pie Jesu’ and – of course – Nannie’s favourite, ‘Danny Boy’.

Read more: Meet Cormac, the choirboy who found fame after an act of kindness >

Cormac’s ‘Nannie’, Colleen, said, “I could never have imagined that his little pieces, sung for me, would have led to this amazing opportunity.

My husband and I are so very proud of Cormac, and we hope that his singing will give much pleasure. We also hope that it will help to shed a little light during these dark times we are all having to endure.”

Cormac: Hear My Voice – full track listing:

1. Pie Jesu (Andrew Lloyd Webber)
2. Run (Snow Patrol)
3. How Can I Keep from Singing?
4. Fields of Gold
5. Walking in the Air
6. You Raise Me Up feat. Secret Garden
7. Shenandoah
8. Tomorrow (from Annie)
9. Be Thou My Vision
10. Danny Boy
11. I Have a Dream (Abba)
12. Wexford Carol
13. A Gaelic Blessing (Rutter)
14. O Waly Waly
15. O Holy Night

Click here to listen to and buy Cormac’s Hear My Voice today.

