A train company poster features dubious music notation – and musicians are not on board

25 July 2022, 18:02

Metrolinx’s new train posters have caused havoc among musicians online.
Metrolinx’s new train posters have caused havoc among musicians online. Picture: Metrolinx

By Siena Linton

The Canadian train company’s poster has caused havoc online as musicians try to decipher its time signature.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Complex time signatures have long been a point of frustration for many a musician. Let’s face it, no one enjoys trying to count to 11 each bar, let alone complicated cross-rhythms.

But a Canadian train company’s new marketing campaign has taken time signatures to a whole new level, and the online reaction has derailed the campaign’s message.

Metrolinx, which covers the Toronto and Hamilton area in Canada, has displayed posters in train stations publicising its new ticket offers, with a weekend day pass costing $10, or $15 for a two-day pass.

Read more: 13 horrifying music notations that will make you want to tear up your sheet music

Sounds great, right?

With the marketing slogan, ‘Don’t miss a beat this weekend’, one witty graphic designer has transformed the detail into a musical score. Except, it’s backfired rather extraordinarily.

Metrolinx has combined its ticket prices to create the brain-melting time signature of 10/15. For the mathematically minded, a ‘15th-note’ would be equivalent to a dotted semi-quaver-and-a-bit (good luck counting that).

Read more: If you can work out the time signature of this piece you’re officially a musical genius

To add to the madness, the music that follows the time signature (and an oddly placed bar line) manages to not only ‘not miss a beat’, but actually exceeds the length of a bar. By our estimations, one bar of music in 10/15 would be equivalent to a little over five quavers, or a minim and a quaver (and a bit more).

Instead, there are seven here… you do the maths.

Quite understandably, the mishap has whipped up a frenzy with musicians and mathematicians online attempting to decipher the passage. Among the suggestions is an alternative, more playable passage that would stay true to the time signature:

Or perhaps Metrolinx could adjust its ticket prices for the sake of the time signature, as another user advised.

We particularly look forward to hearing the live version at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall, soon...

Trending on Classic FM

Stefan Soltesz was conducting at the Bavarian State Opera when he fell from his podium during the first act

73-year-old conductor collapses and dies mid-performance at leading German opera house
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of theThis week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Why do we call classical music ‘classical music’?

Why do we call classical music ‘classical music’?

A musical butt in Hieronymus Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights.

Hear the haunting music printed on a man’s bottom in this wild Renaissance painting
Violinists in the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's OrchKids program

Music professor breaks down Critical Race Theory and why it’s crucial for 21st-century music education
MIT astronomers report that a Canadian radio telescope has picked up strange signals from several billion light-years away

Scientists have detected a mysterious radio signal from a galaxy far, far away
Russian baritone, Vadim Cheldiyev, was sentenced on 19 July 2022

Former Mariinsky opera singer sentenced to 10 years in Russian jail following COVID-19 protest
Two days after protesters stormed the President's house in Sri Lanka

125-year-old piano ‘destroyed’ after protestors capture Sri Lankan president’s private residence
The UK experienced its highest ever temperatures on record

How do extreme temperatures affect our musical instruments?

William Walton enlisted help from the UK authorities to obtain his ‘life-saving’ medication in Italy.

British composer enlisted Home Office’s help to obtain ‘life-saving medicine’ in Italy

Latest music theory features

Tone Deaf Comics theory sheet

This genius music theory cheat sheet is all you’ll ever need

24 days ago

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ musical analysis

The genius harmonic sequence that gives Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ its emotional power

1 month ago

Fibonacci sequence in music

What is the Fibonacci Sequence – and why is it the secret to musical greatness?

2 months ago

Nirvana, but in a major key

Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ remixed in a major key shows the importance of tonality

2 months ago

Musician vocal ranges

We looked at the vocal ranges of these iconic singers — and they’re really impressive

2 months ago

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Have you ever tested your musical IQ?

Are you a musical prodigy? Take this scientific music IQ test

20 days ago

Lifestyle

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Can you pass Grade 1 music theory?

QUIZ: Could you pass Grade 1 music theory?

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Which opera character is your soulmate?

We’ll reveal your opera soulmate from this in-depth personality quiz

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

15 glorious pieces of classical music for summertime

15 glorious pieces of classical music for summertime

6 days ago

A ballerina ties her shoe at a dance school

Ballet dropped as audition requirement at top UK dance school in diversity drive

6 days ago

The 20 best operas of all time, according to Classic FM presenters.

The 20 greatest operas ever written

6 days ago

18,000-year-old conch shell

This 18,000-year-old shell is ‘oldest wind instrument of its kind’ – hear its haunting sound

7 days ago

Classic FM’s Rising Stars in 2022

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 brilliant musicians we’re celebrating in 2022

7 days ago