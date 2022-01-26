13 horrifying music notations that will make you want to tear up your sheet music

On Air Now
The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet 8pm - 10pm
26 January 2022, 13:52
We thought we’d seen it all, but these are some truly harrowing examples of classical sheet music. Paganini has nothing on these.
We’ve all experienced the unpleasant feeling of intimidation that a complicated piece of sheet music can cause.
Thankfully, a new Twitter account called Threatening Music Notation is now documenting the most horrifying scores all in one convenient place. Thanks, we hate it.
The score:
January 21, 2022
Triple stopping? Demi semi quavers? Trills?! This seems like a sure way to strain something.
January 25, 2022
January 25, 2022
Some of the best musical creativity happens when composers leave room for a performer’s interpretation. This seems a bit on the nose, though.
January 25, 2022
January 25, 2022
January 24, 2022
January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022
January 21, 2022
January 18, 2022
Let’s start with the instrument choice: why?
January 11, 2022
Demonstration definitely needed for this one...
January 10, 2022
Via DM submission pic.twitter.com/27LmoA5BlB— Threatening Music Notation (@ThreatNotation) December 28, 2021
For even more horrifying music scores, head over to @ThreatNotation on Twitter. Alternatively, please consider therapy.