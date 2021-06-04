13 cats who will accurately teach you musical terminology

Cats teach musical terms. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Want to learn your Italian musical terms and performance directions? We have a few cats who can help you.

Learning those descriptive musical terms is an important educational experience for any musician. Through them, composers communicate important aspects of style, expression and feel.

But in case you weren’t quite paying as much attention as you should have been in your music theory lessons, we’ve replaced the dusty music professors with cats. Because this is the Internet. Enjoy your lessons.