13 cats who will accurately teach you musical terminology

4 June 2021, 16:48

Cats teach musical terms
Cats teach musical terms. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Want to learn your Italian musical terms and performance directions? We have a few cats who can help you.

Learning those descriptive musical terms is an important educational experience for any musician. Through them, composers communicate important aspects of style, expression and feel.

But in case you weren’t quite paying as much attention as you should have been in your music theory lessons, we’ve replaced the dusty music professors with cats. Because this is the Internet. Enjoy your lessons.

  1. Leggiero

    Leggiero
    Picture: Getty

  2. Pianissimo

    Pianissimo
    Picture: Getty

  3. Dolce

    Dolce
    Picture: Getty

  4. Fermata

    Fermata
    Picture: Getty

  5. Agitato

    Agitato
    Picture: Getty

  6. Forte

    Forte
    Picture: Getty

  7. Glissando

    Glissando
    Picture: Getty

  8. Duet

    Duet
    Picture: Getty

  9. Divisi

    Divisi
    Picture: Getty

  10. Lungo

    Lungo
    Picture: Getty

  11. Tranquillo

    Tranquillo
    Picture: Getty

  12. Gruppetto

    Gruppetto
    Picture: Getty

  13. Espressivo

    Espressivo
    Picture: Getty

