Musical theory and notation, illustrated by iconic ‘Friends’ scenes

7 January 2021, 17:17
Your favourite 1990s sitcom is here to help teach you about music notation. Could we BE any geekier?
(Lit. 'slowing down'). A gradual decrease in speed similar to that of a ritardando.
(Lit. 'detached'). Note is to be played shorter than notated, usually half the value. The rest of the metric value is then silent.
Performance marking, indicating that a passage should be played in a heavily slurred, unarticulated manner.
Suddenly. For example 'subito forte' – suddenly loud.
Getting faster, suddenly increasing the tempo.
Distinct, separated. A way of playing the violin and other bowed instruments by bouncing the bow on the string, giving a characteristic staccato effect.
In contrapuntal music. The final part joins the texture, imitating the previous two.
(Lit. 'marked'). Played somewhat louder or more forcefully than a note with a regular accent mark.
A musical joke. A light, humorous or playful musical form, originally and usually in fast triple metre, often replacing the ‘Minuet’ in the later Classical, and Romantic period.
(Italian: 'to carry'). Denotes a smooth, pulsing articulation and is often notated by adding dots under slur markings.
A pause. A note, chord or rest sustained for longer than its customary value.
Gradually decrease the volume of the music.