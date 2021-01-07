Musical theory and notation, illustrated by iconic ‘Friends’ scenes

7 January 2021, 17:17

Friends music theory
Friends music theory. Picture: Giphy

By Kyle Macdonald

Your favourite 1990s sitcom is here to help teach you about music notation. Could we BE any geekier?

  1. Rallentando

    (Lit. 'slowing down'). A gradual decrease in speed similar to that of a ritardando.

    via GIPHY

  2. Staccato

    (Lit. 'detached'). Note is to be played shorter than notated, usually half the value. The rest of the metric value is then silent.

    via GIPHY

  3. Strascinando

    Performance marking, indicating that a passage should be played in a heavily slurred, unarticulated manner.

    via GIPHY

  4. Subito

    Suddenly. For example 'subito forte' – suddenly loud.

    via GIPHY

  5. Accelerando

    Getting faster, suddenly increasing the tempo.

    via GIPHY

  6. Spiccato

    Distinct, separated. A way of playing the violin and other bowed instruments by bouncing the bow on the string, giving a characteristic staccato effect.

    via GIPHY

  7. Three-part fugue, final entry

    In contrapuntal music. The final part joins the texture, imitating the previous two.

    via GIPHY

  8. Marcato

    (Lit. 'marked'). Played somewhat louder or more forcefully than a note with a regular accent mark.

    via GIPHY

  9. Scherzo

    A musical joke. A light, humorous or playful musical form, originally and usually in fast triple metre, often replacing the ‘Minuet’ in the later Classical, and Romantic period.

    via GIPHY

  10. Portato

    (Italian: 'to carry'). Denotes a smooth, pulsing articulation and is often notated by adding dots under slur markings.

    via GIPHY

  11. Fermata

    A pause. A note, chord or rest sustained for longer than its customary value.

    via GIPHY

  12. Diminuendo

    Gradually decrease the volume of the music.

    via GIPHY

More From ClassicFM

Princess Diana plays Rachmaninov

The time Princess Diana casually sat at a piano and played Rachmaninov
Can you beat your high school music teacher on this classical music quiz?

Can you beat your high school music teacher on this classical music quiz?

Lifestyle

Guess the piece from the ending

Only a classical music expert can guess the piece just from the ending

Lifestyle

Opera or apple?

Quiz: Is it an opera or an apple?

Lifestyle

The happiest pieces of classical music ever written

11 of the happiest pieces of classical music ever written

Best online ballet classes and dance workshops to lift you up in lockdown

Best online ballet classes and dance workshops to lift you up in lockdown

Latest music theory features

Perfect Pitch

12 first-rate memes you’ll understand if you have a friend with perfect pitch

1 day ago

Auld Lang Syne

What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does Auld Lang Syne actually mean?

9 days ago

Christmas music

What makes Christmas music sound so Christmassy?

21 days ago

People are annoyed this line of ‘God Rest Ye’ doesn’t rhyme, but there’s actually a good reason

People are annoyed this line of ‘God Rest Ye’ doesn’t rhyme, but there’s actually a good reason

27 days ago

Joy to the World

Musicians are tearing apart this ‘Joy to the World’ cake with confusing notation

1 month ago

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Not even a music teacher will pass this impossible theory quiz

Not even your music teacher will pass this impossible theory quiz

3 hours ago

Lifestyle

QUIZ: Pick your favourite Christmas carols and we’ll reveal your personality type

QUIZ: Pick your favourite Christmas carols and we’ll reveal your personality type

23 days ago

Lifestyle

ick your favourite carols and we’ll give you a Christmas present

QUIZ: Pick your favourite carols and we’ll give you a Christmas present

24 days ago

Lifestyle

Christmas presents

Quiz: How well do you know your Christmas carols?

28 days ago

Lifestyle

Guess the Christmas carol from the emojis

We bet you can’t guess these Christmas carols from the emojis

28 days ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

Watch the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain perform Ennio Morricone's 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'

The utterly joyous sound of a ukulele orchestra playing Morricone’s ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

9 hours ago

Morricone

Watch Alicia Keys make ‘musical art’ with just a piano

Alicia Keys impressively paints a canvas just by playing the piano

1 day ago

Most relaxing pieces of flute music ever written

The 10 most relaxing pieces of flute music ever written

2 days ago

Pavarotti performs with the Spice Girls in 1998 Pavarotti & Friends concert

Guys, Luciano Pavarotti sang with the Spice Girls and now I’m feeling nostalgic

2 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Musician plays ‘Interstellar’ theme on one of the world’s weirdest musical instruments

The ‘Interstellar’ theme on one of the world’s weirdest musical instruments is spine-tingling

2 days ago

Zimmer