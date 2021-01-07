Musical theory and notation, illustrated by iconic ‘Friends’ scenes

Your favourite 1990s sitcom is here to help teach you about music notation. Could we BE any geekier?

Rallentando (Lit. 'slowing down'). A gradual decrease in speed similar to that of a ritardando. via GIPHY

Staccato (Lit. 'detached'). Note is to be played shorter than notated, usually half the value. The rest of the metric value is then silent. via GIPHY

Strascinando Performance marking, indicating that a passage should be played in a heavily slurred, unarticulated manner. via GIPHY

Subito Suddenly. For example 'subito forte' – suddenly loud. via GIPHY

Accelerando Getting faster, suddenly increasing the tempo. via GIPHY

Spiccato Distinct, separated. A way of playing the violin and other bowed instruments by bouncing the bow on the string, giving a characteristic staccato effect. via GIPHY

Three-part fugue, final entry In contrapuntal music. The final part joins the texture, imitating the previous two. via GIPHY

Marcato (Lit. 'marked'). Played somewhat louder or more forcefully than a note with a regular accent mark. via GIPHY

Scherzo A musical joke. A light, humorous or playful musical form, originally and usually in fast triple metre, often replacing the ‘Minuet’ in the later Classical, and Romantic period. via GIPHY

Portato (Italian: 'to carry'). Denotes a smooth, pulsing articulation and is often notated by adding dots under slur markings. via GIPHY

Fermata A pause. A note, chord or rest sustained for longer than its customary value. via GIPHY