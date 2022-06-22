The genius harmonic sequence that gives Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ its emotional power

22 June 2022, 17:11 | Updated: 22 June 2022, 17:40

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ musical analysis
Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ musical analysis. Picture: Alamy

By Kyle Macdonald

What’s the music theory behind the Kate Bush classic that the whole world is talking about? We dive into the themes, melody and harmony of this enduring masterpiece of pop.

There’s an outstanding harmonic sequence at the very top of the UK pop charts right now, and we’d like to explain why.

This week ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ by Kate Bush topped the charts, 37 years after it was first released. The renewed fever for the August 1985 hit comes from its prominence in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.

There’s a quality array of classical music in the new season – Verdi, Tchaikovsky and Bach all sit alongside Bush in Stranger Things Season 4.

Anything that can top the charts 37 years after release indicates some considerable musical magic.

Read more: Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

Bush wrote and produced ‘Running Up that Hill’ for her 1985 album Hounds of Love. The instrumentation consists of guitar, bass, drums, a Russian string instrument called a balalaika, and an epic array of 1980s synthesisers, played by Bush herself.

What is the meaning of ‘Running Up that Hill’?

‘Running Up that Hill’ explores the idea of making a deal with God in order to swap lives with another person and fully understand their emotions and experiences.

Bush talked about the theme of the song in 1985. She explained how it’s about a relationship between a man and a woman. Though they are in love, they are experiencing emotional differences and insecurities.

“If they could make a deal with God, to change places, that they’d understand what it’s like to be the other person and perhaps it would clear up misunderstandings,” Bush said.

The song’s mood is passionate and pleading. There’s uncertainty and a longing for that emotional resolution – Bush does some very interesting things harmonically that also bring these themes into the music for the listener.

The music theory of Bush’s ‘Running Up that Hill’

We’re in C minor – the classic key of Beethoven angst – and a slightly unusual key for a pop song. There’s a driving drum beat from the beginning, which almost feels like a drone. Those glorious 80s synths (Fairlight CMIs) ring out short, descending phrases with a minor key feel. This is the song’s hook: B♭, G, C.

The song has two verses and the chorus, that is preceded by a pre-chorus section. At the climax of the song, you hear a bridge, before three repetitions of the chorus and an outro or coda section.

The vocal line is based on the C natural minor scale, which gives the melodies a modal, slightly bluesy feel. Bush’s vocal lines often focus on the B♭, or the minor seventh of the scale. To a listener’s ear, a minor seventh note always feels it’s leading somewhere, about to resolve. This brings a lingering harmonic tension and instability within the driving C minor of the bass and synths.

Bush’s vocals in the verses are quite declamatory, almost like a sung spoken word or recitative. The pre-chorus sections are then contrasting: the words ‘you, you and me’ feature melismatic singing (this is when a phrase where many notes is sung to the vowel of one word). Bush’s vocals don’t employ much of a dynamic range in this song, so this contrast in word-setting really stands out.

Tension, instability, subtle contrasts – a listener might feel these aspects of the harmony and melody support the themes of the song we were talking about earlier.

The harmonic sequence of the chorus

When we hit the chorus, this is where (we think) the absolute magic happens.

Over the chord sequence A♭, B♭ and C minor Bush sings the lyric ‘And if I only could; I’d make a deal with God; And I’d get him to swap our places.’ This is an unusual chord progression for a chorus, and really highlights the minor-feel to the song.

But we just love how Bush’s vocal line adds even more. On the word ‘could’, Bush lands on a G, or the major seventh of A♭ major. This is a note of real tension. This dissonance is accented further by the longer length of the note (what is called an agogic accent), and the slight rhythmic anticipation of it.

Take a look and listen below...

‘Running Up That Hill’ – musescore analysis by Clive Shepherd
‘Running Up That Hill’ – musescore analysis by Clive Shepherd. Picture: Clive Shepherd

We then have that slightly unusual B♭ chord and then the tonic or home chord of C minor. And even when C minor hits, Bush is holding us in suspense singing an B♭ note – that pesky 7th that’s so full of harmonic colour and tension. Almost pleading for resolution.

We think that the way voice and harmony combine to outline a A♭ major 7, B♭ and C minor 7 is magical.

And again, this harmony has tension, movement and uncertainty. Just like what is felt by the two people the song is about. We reckon it’s pretty genius. What a song.

And you don’t need to take our word for it, or worry too much about our very casual music theory ruminations – just take a look at the pop charts today. The world does agree.

Trending on Classic FM

Elliot Page plays the violin as Vanya Hargreeves in season 1 of The Umbrella Academy.

Can Elliot Page really play the violin in The Umbrella Academy?
Debussy’s greatest masterpieces

10 of Claude Debussy’s greatest pieces of music

Debussy

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Yunchan Lim performs Rachmaninov to win the final of the Van Cliburn competition under Marin Alsop.

Youngest ever Van Cliburn winner moved Marin Alsop to tears with this rapturous Rachmaninov
Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia
Odesa Opera House reopens

Ukraine’s powerful anthem fills Odesa Opera House, as it reopens for first time since Russian invasion
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Everything you need to know about Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews: Legendary soprano’s movies, age, children and all you need to know
Nokia ringtone

Did you know the original Nokia ringtone comes from a piece of Spanish classical guitar music?

Tárrega

San Antonio Symphony to close for good following months of negotiations

Texas city loses its symphony orchestra after board’s failed negotiations over musicians’ salary

Latest music theory features

Fibonacci sequence in music

What is the Fibonacci Sequence – and why is it the secret to musical greatness?

1 month ago

Nirvana, but in a major key

Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ remixed in a major key shows the importance of tonality

1 month ago

Musician vocal ranges

We looked at the vocal ranges of these iconic singers — and they’re really impressive

1 month ago

Period Table from Tone Deaf Comics

This Periodic Table of composers makes music history really, really geeky

1 month ago

Can you pass Grade 1 music theory?

QUIZ: Could you pass Grade 1 music theory?

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

1 month ago

Lifestyle

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

1 month ago

Lifestyle

Which opera character is your soulmate?

We’ll reveal your opera soulmate from this in-depth personality quiz

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Mozart knows your deepest desires...

This classical music personality test will reveal your deepest desire

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

Amanda Aldridge and the power of the parlour song.

Google celebrates legendary British composer and opera singer, Amanda Aldridge, with Doodle

5 days ago

Women in Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

5 days ago

How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

5 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

best violinists of all time

The 25 greatest violinists of all time

6 days ago

Arthur Fry, inventor of the Post-it Note, found inspiration in the pages of his hymnal.

The surprising role classical music played in the invention of the Post-it Note

6 days ago