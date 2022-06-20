Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ is reimagined as a piano fantasia. Picture: Katherine Cordova/YouTube / Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A pianist has taken on the timeless ‘80s pop hit that’s found new success, thanks to Stranger Things.

The ethereal ‘80s hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ by singer-songwriter Kate Bush has seen a remarkable resurgence since the release of Stranger Things Season 4. Bush, 63, has broken multiple music records, including the longest ever gap between No.1 singles (44 years), and she now holds the accolade for the oldest female artist to reach No.1.

Read more: Stranger Things Season 4 is filled with Italian opera and classical music

Being enterprising sorts, musicians have been taking the opportunity to put their own stamp on the No.1 single during its new lease of life. And we reckon this one, by self-taught Canadian pianist Katherine Cordova, is a cut above the rest.

Cordova’s piano interpretation, whose glowing red visuals are a distinct visual nod to the TV series’ opening sequence, transforms the ‘80s pop hit into a solo piano fantasia. Improvised passages and explosions of creativity permeate the cover, which in one way or another always comes back to the central melody.

The pianist’s cover garnered an impressive 100,000 views in just five days. Watch below.

On the sudden success of ‘Running Up That Hill’, Bush comments on her official website: “I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force.

“I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way.”

Alongside the two records mentioned above, Bush has also broken the record for the longest time taken for a single to reach No.1 on the Official Singles Chart – it being 37 years ago, when the single was first released.

Martin Talbot, CEO of the Official Charts Company, said: “The way that a new generation of music fans have taken her classic track to their hearts really does cement Kate’s position as an all-time great, if that were at all necessary.”