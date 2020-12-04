17 awesome classical music gifts for the musician in your life

Whether you file your nails on a tiny violin or cut up your veg on a ‘Chopin’ board, join us in celebrating some truly incredible musical merchandise this Christmas.

1. Classical loo-sic?

This piano-inspired toilet seat brings a whole new meaning to ‘tinkling the ivories’.

2. Nail fi-olin

A violin nail buff, for violin buffs. Props to whoever designed this ever-practical gift.

3. Musical snow globe

The only thing that could make this more extra is if this snow globe played music. Our vote’s for Rach 2, please.

4. Beethoven glasses case

Y’know, so you can see during those ‘Moonlight’ hours.

5. Chopin board

Not a Chopin Liszt, but a Chopin board – turns out kitchen-based musical puns are big business.

6. Mozart Pez dispenser

Lovers of Mozart. Lovers of retro sweets. If you’re the one person in the middle of this niche Venn diagram, console yourself with a classical candy dispenser.

7. Lead role

Tell the world you’re a fan of Bark and Pooch-ini with this keyboard dog leash.

8. Musical cookie cutter

If music be the love of food (or something like that), wow your friends and neighbours with edible musical treats in a range of shapes.

9. Geeky muso bag

Tote bag becomes a note bag.

10. Beethoven tie

Celebrate LVB’s birthday in the office in style, this year.

11. Musical phone

Any music lover who’s worth their salt should be dialin’ on this violin. Hopefully there’ll be a mobile version produced soon so we can play Air on a 5G string.

12. Semiquaver toilet flusher

N.B. Don’t buy this if you’ve already got the piano loo seat.

13. Beethwoven socks

Guaranteed to take feet from flat to sharp.

14. Musical calculator

Now you can get your maths homework and your piano practice out of the way at the same time.

15. Niche-interest boxing gloves

Are you Rach-man-enough to pull these off in the ring?

16. Patterned pyjamas

The perfect excuse to go Bach to bed.

17. Pun-based oven gloves

YES.

