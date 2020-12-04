17 awesome classical music gifts for the musician in your life

On Air Now
4 December 2020, 17:19 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 17:49
Whether you file your nails on a tiny violin or cut up your veg on a ‘Chopin’ board, join us in celebrating some truly incredible musical merchandise this Christmas.
This piano-inspired toilet seat brings a whole new meaning to ‘tinkling the ivories’.
A violin nail buff, for violin buffs. Props to whoever designed this ever-practical gift.
The only thing that could make this more extra is if this snow globe played music. Our vote’s for Rach 2, please.
Y’know, so you can see during those ‘Moonlight’ hours.
Not a Chopin Liszt, but a Chopin board – turns out kitchen-based musical puns are big business.
Lovers of Mozart. Lovers of retro sweets. If you’re the one person in the middle of this niche Venn diagram, console yourself with a classical candy dispenser.
Tell the world you’re a fan of Bark and Pooch-ini with this keyboard dog leash.
If music be the love of food (or something like that), wow your friends and neighbours with edible musical treats in a range of shapes.
Tote bag becomes a note bag.
Celebrate LVB’s birthday in the office in style, this year.
Any music lover who’s worth their salt should be dialin’ on this violin. Hopefully there’ll be a mobile version produced soon so we can play Air on a 5G string.
N.B. Don’t buy this if you’ve already got the piano loo seat.
Guaranteed to take feet from flat to sharp.
Now you can get your maths homework and your piano practice out of the way at the same time.
Are you Rach-man-enough to pull these off in the ring?
The perfect excuse to go Bach to bed.
YES.