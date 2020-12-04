17 awesome classical music gifts for the musician in your life

4 December 2020, 17:19 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 17:49

Silly classical music gifts

Whether you file your nails on a tiny violin or cut up your veg on a ‘Chopin’ board, join us in celebrating some truly incredible musical merchandise this Christmas.

1. Classical loo-sic?

This piano-inspired toilet seat brings a whole new meaning to ‘tinkling the ivories’.

Buy online here >

Piano loo seat

2. Nail fi-olin

A violin nail buff, for violin buffs. Props to whoever designed this ever-practical gift.

Buy online here >

classical music lover gift ideas

3. Musical snow globe

The only thing that could make this more extra is if this snow globe played music. Our vote’s for Rach 2, please.

Buy online here >

classical music lover gift ideas

 

4. Beethoven glasses case

Y’know, so you can see during those ‘Moonlight’ hours.

Buy online here >

Beethoven glasses case

5. Chopin board

Not a Chopin Liszt, but a Chopin board – turns out kitchen-based musical puns are big business.

Buy online here >

Chopin board

 

6. Mozart Pez dispenser

Lovers of Mozart. Lovers of retro sweets. If you’re the one person in the middle of this niche Venn diagram, console yourself with a classical candy dispenser.

Buy online here > 

classical music lover gift ideas

7. Lead role

Tell the world you’re a fan of Bark and Pooch-ini with this keyboard dog leash.

Buy online here >

Dog collar

8. Musical cookie cutter

If music be the love of food (or something like that), wow your friends and neighbours with edible musical treats in a range of shapes.

Buy online here >

classical music lover gift ideas

9. Geeky muso bag

Tote bag becomes a note bag.

Buy online here >

Times tote bag

10. Beethoven tie

Celebrate LVB’s birthday in the office in style, this year.

Buy online here >

classical music lover gift ideas

11. Musical phone

Any music lover who’s worth their salt should be dialin’ on this violin. Hopefully there’ll be a mobile version produced soon so we can play Air on a 5G string.

Buy online here >

classical music lover gift ideas

12. Semiquaver toilet flusher

N.B. Don’t buy this if you’ve already got the piano loo seat.

Buy online here >

classical music lover gift ideas

13. Beethwoven socks

Guaranteed to take feet from flat to sharp.

Buy online here >

Beethoven socks

14. Musical calculator

Now you can get your maths homework and your piano practice out of the way at the same time.

Buy online here >

 Piano calculator

15. Niche-interest boxing gloves

Are you Rach-man-enough to pull these off in the ring?

Buy online here >

classical music lover gift ideas

16. Patterned pyjamas

The perfect excuse to go Bach to bed.

Buy online here >

Musical PJs

17. Pun-based oven gloves

YES.

Buy online here >

musical oven gloves

Latest features

See more Latest features

Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season

Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season

1 hour ago

QUIZ: Answer these questions and we’ll reveal whic

QUIZ: Answer these questions and we’ll reveal which musical instrument you should play

2 hours ago

Lifestyle

Piano quiz

Sorry, only a true pianist will excel at this piano quiz

3 hours ago

Lifestyle

This mash-up of Toto ‘Africa’ and a Mahler symphony works surprisingly well

This mash-up of Toto ‘Africa’ and Mahler’s Fifth Symphony works surprisingly well

5 hours ago

Mahler

Lady Gaga at the Hurricane Relief concert in College Station, Texas

5 times Lady Gaga was extremely good at the piano

6 hours ago

More From ClassicFM

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Owners capture astonishing footage of Dalmatian playing piano and singing along

Owners capture astonishing footage of Dalmatian playing piano and singing along
Arts professionals in England now exempt from quarantine

Professional travelling musicians to be exempt from quarantine regulations

Coronavirus

Classic FM charity Christmas cards and calendar – Black Friday sale

Classic FM charity Christmas cards and 2021 wall calendar – Special Offers

Charity

Warm up December with Cormac’s Christmassy ‘Hear my Voice’

Warm up December with Cormac’s Christmassy ‘Hear my Voice’

The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge performs at A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

What are the lyrics to ‘We Three Kings of Orient Are’, and who wrote the popular Christmas carol?

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Periods & genres

Occasions

Occasions

Moods

Moods

Instruments

Instruments