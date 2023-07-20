What are the lyrics to the Irish national anthem – and why does Ireland have two anthems?

20 July 2023, 11:51

2018 Rugby Autumn Internationals Ireland v USA Nov 24th
The lyrics to ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’ were originally written in English. Picture: Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

The national anthem of Ireland, ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’, originally written in English but later translated into Irish, was adopted in 1926.

Ireland’s national anthem ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’, known in English as ‘The Soldier’s Song’, was composed in the early 1900s, on a melodeon.

Today, Irish sports teams often sing a different anthem, ‘Ireland’s Call’ either alongside, or instead of, ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ireland’s national anthem, from its lyrics to why we sometimes hear two different anthems.

The best national anthems ever written >

What are the lyrics to the Irish national anthem ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’?

Sinne Fianna Fáil,
Atá faoi gheall ag Eirinn,
Buíonn dár slua, thar toinn do ráinig chugainn,
Faoi mhóid bheith saor, seantír ár sinsear feasta
Ní fhágfar faoin tíorán ná faoin tráill;
Anocht a théam sa Bhearna Baoil
Le gean ar Ghaeil chun báis nó saoil,
le gunnaí scréach, trí lámhach na bpiléar,
Seo dhíbh canáigh, Amhrán na bhFiann.

What are the lyrics in English?

Soldiers are we,
Whose lives are pledged to Ireland,
Some have come from a land beyond the wave,
Sworn to be free, no more our ancient sireland
Shall shelter the despot or the slave;
Tonight we man the Bearna Baoil
In Erin’s cause come woe or weal,
‘Mid cannon’s roar and rifle’s peal,
We’ll chant a soldier’s song.

The song has three verses, but only the above chorus is used as the country’s official national anthem.

Ireland v New Zealand - Guinness Series International
The song's lyrics have proved problematic for Irish unionists. Picture: Getty

Who wrote the Ireland national anthem?

Ireland’s national anthem, ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’, in English ‘The Soldier’s Song’, was written by childhood friends, Peadar Kearney and Patrick Heeney, between the years 1909 and 1910.

While Heeney composed the melody on his melodeon, Kearney wrote the text.

Kearney’s original lyrics, written entirely in English and beginning, “We’ll sing a song, a soldier’s song”, are largely unused today.

In 1923, an Irish translation was penned by Liam Ó Rinn, which is the version Irish players sing today. The Irish version was officially adopted as the national anthem in 1926, following calls for a united approach to the national anthem.

Before that, for hundreds of years Irish people had ‘God Save the King/Queen’ as their national anthem.

Read more: What are the lyrics to ‘God Save the King’, Britain’s national anthem?

Why does Ireland sing two national anthems?

‘Amhrán na bhFiann’ is steeped in a complex history, its lyrics telling of Ireland’s fight against a foreign enemy, and arousing sensitivities among ex-unionists in Ireland.

During the War of Independence between 1919 and 1921, ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’ was adopted by Sinn Féin and for a while, was known as the ‘Sinn Féin anthem’.

As the anthem was banned by British forces, its popularity grew, and it was decided that it was the right anthem for the new Free State.

Today, the Ireland rugby team is made up of players from both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, whose official anthem is ‘God Save the King/Queen’.

Ahead of the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa, the Irish Rugby Football Union decided to commission a new song, given several of its members were from Northern Ireland and considered the use of the Republic’s anthem appropriate.

Ireland players now often sing Phil Coulter’s ‘Ireland’s Call’ at international matches. At some games, players sing along to ‘Ireland’s Call’, with ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’ left as an instrumental number.

Read more: What are the lyrics to the Welsh National Anthem – and what do they mean?

Daily Life In Dublin
‘Ireland’s Call’ is used as an alternative song to the Irish national anthem. Picture: Getty

What is the national anthem in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland’s official national anthem is ‘God Save the King’, but there are some variations including at the Commonwealth Games, where ‘Londonderry Air’ is used as the Northern Irish team’s victory anthem.

When Northern Irish players compete alongside players from the Republic of Ireland as one team, they all sing ‘Ireland’s Call’.

Have a listen to both songs below:

Passionate Ireland's Call Anthem

Irish national anthem

Discover music

See more Discover music

The film’s main theme uses a violin to underscore the thoughts of the father of the atom bomb, Dr J. Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer soundtrack: who wrote the score and why does the violin play such a prominent role?

4 hours ago

Denmark national anthem: what are the lyrics, and why are there two Danish national anthems?

What are the lyrics to the Danish national anthem, and why does Denmark have two official songs?

6 hours ago

Does Sweden have a national anthem, and what are the lyrics to the country’s song?

What are the lyrics to Sweden’s national anthem?

6 hours ago

What is Spain’s national anthem, and why does it have no words?

What is Spain’s national anthem, and why does it have no words?

9 hours ago

Germany sing the national anthem at UEFA Womens Euro 2022 Final at Wembley Stadium

What are the lyrics to the German national anthem, and did they change after World War II?

9 hours ago

The Mostly Mozart Orchestra perform at the Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City festival using Music: Not Impossible technology

These incredible ‘vibrating vests’ are changing live music for deaf audiences – watch how it works

12 hours ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM at the Movies

Classical Summertime

Classic FM Relax

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

Sad classical music

The 10 biggest tear-jerkers in classical music

Can Ryan Gosling really sing and play guitar?

Does Ryan Gosling really sing and play guitar as Ken in ‘Barbie’?

Kate Middleton's musical history

Can Kate Middleton play piano? The Princess of Wales is a former pianist, flautist and chorister
St Paul’s Cathedral Choir sing ‘Jerusalem’

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Jerusalem’ and who composed it?

Parry

The lyrics and history of the popular hymn 'Amazing Grace'

What are the lyrics to ‘Amazing Grace’, the traditional hymn?

Victorian wooden choir stalls of Peterborough Cathedral

The 15 greatest, most rousing hymns of all time

The greatest classical music for babies

10 most beautiful and calming pieces of classical music for babies

New Zealand sing the national anthem before the Cup Final of the Women's Sydney Sevens Rugby (2020)

New Zealand national anthem: what are the lyrics to ‘God Defend New Zealand’?

Australia players sing their national anthem at The Cup of Nations (2019)

Australia national anthem: what are the lyrics to ‘Advance Australia Fair’?

Lucy Illingworth and her mother on stage at the King’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May 2023

Who is Lucy Illingworth? Blind and neurodivergent ‘The Piano’ winner has a new documentary