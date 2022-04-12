Sibelius violin competition bans Russian participants ‘in order to protect other competitors’

12 April 2022, 13:12

The 12th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition has excluded Russian competitors
The 12th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition has excluded Russian competitors. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The international competition, which takes place in Finland, has decided to exclude Russian competitors, despite previous commitments to non-discrimination.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition has been held every five years since 1965. The prestigious competition for violinists under 30 was set up in memory of the national treasure Finnish composer, Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), with the first iteration held to mark the centenary of the composer's birth.

In what should have been the 2020 competition, which was pushed back due to Covid-19, the 2022 competition committee announced on Friday that it would exclude Russian participants, due to the continuing war in Ukraine.

The statement comes one month after the competition made a statement in line with World Federation of International Music Competitions saying that, “competitors should not be excluded from the competition solely on the basis of nationality”, and “all competitors would be judged purely on their artistic merits”.

A statement posted on the competition’s website last Friday however, gave the competition’s justification for a u-turn saying, “the situation has changed since the beginning of March as the war in Ukraine has continued to intensify”.

Read more: “Musicians are all brothers and sisters”: Why a leading Estonian conductor chose to stay in Russia after Ukraine invasion

The statement continued: “Therefore, on 8 April 2022, the Competition Committee re-examined the possibilities for Russian competitors selected for the Jean Sibelius Violin Competition and concluded that, in the current exceptional circumstances, participation in the competition was not possible.

“The horrors of the war and the recently uncovered atrocities have meant that the Competition Committee has no moral or ethical option but to exclude the Russian participants from the competition in order to protect other competitors and the competition as a whole.

“With this decision, the Competition Committee also wants to guarantee a neutral and peaceful environment for all competitors.”

The competition has consistently attracted strong competitors from Russia, including the winner of the 2010 competition, Nikita Boriso-Glebsky. During the first five iterations of the competition, five of the winners came from the USSR.

Winner of the 10th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition, Russian-Belgian violinist Nikita Boriso-Glebsky
Winner of the 10th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition, Russian-Belgian violinist Nikita Boriso-Glebsky. Picture: Getty

The shortlist of entrees for this year’s competition was revealed last month. Out of 240 applicants, 49 violinists from 16 countries were selected for the competition. Two of these violinists were from Russia; Ravil Islyamov and Galiya Zharova. Two were also from Ukraine; Dmytro Udovychenko and Georgii Moroz.

Islyamov and Zharova have since been excluded from the competition, due to take place in Finland from 18 to 29 May 2022. Zharova posted the email she received from the competition on Facebook, noting the change of opinion the competition had had on discriminating against competitors’ nationalities.

Commenters under the post make comparisons to the Dublin International Piano Competition in Ireland, and the Honens International Piano Competition in Canada, who both announced they would exclude Russian competitors last month. Honens has since reversed its decision and will now allow Russian participants to compete.

Month ago me and Равиль Ислямов were chosen to participate Sibelius violin competition. Competition emphasized that...

Posted by Galiya Zharova on Friday, April 8, 2022

The cultural boycott of Russian and Belarusian musicians was the subject of an open letter signed by multiple high profile musicians last month.

Led by the Russian conductor, Vladimir Jurowski, musicians including Sir Simon Rattle, Sir Mark Elder, Sir Antonio Pappano, and Nicola Benedetti, signed a letter calling to ‘Stop the war against Ukraine and stop the blanket boycott against Russian and Belarusian artists.’

Read more: Russian maestro Vladimir Jurowski joins classical stars in high-profile ‘Stop the War’ open letter

More From ClassicFM

Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall: a royal celebration in pictures

Events

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
English National Opera's production of Poul Ruders’ “The Handmaid's Tale” directed by Annilese Miskimmon and conducted by Joana Carneiro at The London Coliseum

Exploring Gilead is ‘more important than ever’: The Handmaid’s Tale comes to the English National Opera

ENO

Shchedryk Children’s Choir

Heart-wrenching tones of Kyiv children’s choir, silenced by Russian invasion, finally shared with the world
Could Beethoven be the key to more efficient driving?

Classical music could be the key to making electric car batteries go further

Beethoven

Jacob Collier turns his audience into a choir

Incredible moment Jacob Collier turns his entire concert audience into a choir

Videos

Latest instrument features

Boris Brott was “a renowned leader in the world of classical music in North America and beyond.”

Renowned North American conductor Boris Brott killed in hit and run
Engineer fills grand piano with water

Engineer fills his piano with water and climbs inside it like a swimming pool
Learning piano could help healthy elderly adults delay the onset of dementia.

Scientists find taking up piano lessons at older age could delay dementia onset
The setup for the Boston Symphony’s debut (1881) season

This 19th-century American symphony orchestra seating chart is a world away from today’s layout
Chopstix, the talking piano from Edelweiss

Self-playing piano can speak English, sing and play the world’s most fiendish melodies

Videos

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute