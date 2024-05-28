Exuberant conductor knocks rare violin out of soloist’s hand in concerto nightmare

28 May 2024, 17:25

Violinist and conductor clash on stage

By Kyle Macdonald

A flourish of the baton from this conductor was meant to cue an oboe – but something far more dramatic happened, resulting in a ‘heart attack’ moment for a soloist on stage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of the world’s leading violin virtuosos had a heart-in-mouth moment as his beloved violin was accidentally bumped out of his hands during a performance of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

Star Czech violinist Pavel Šporcl was playing at a 60th-anniversary concert for the Mlada Boleslav Chamber Orchestra, when conductor Marko Ivanovic extended his baton to his left to cue the end of the first movement.

To the horror of everyone present, Marko’s baton can be seen clipping the violin, sending it tumbling out of the soloist’s hands and hurtling towards the floor. Watch the drama in the video above.

Read more: Scientists X-rayed Paganini’s favourite violin, to reveal the deep secret of its sound

The soloist, with his wits about him, managed to stick out his foot to cushion his instrument’s fall. Remarkably, the violin remained intact and a quick strum of the strings confirmed it was still in tune and the concerto could continue as intended.

Pavel Šporcl and his blue violin with the Prague Symphonic Orchestra
Pavel Šporcl and his blue violin with the Prague Symphonic Orchestra. Picture: Alamy

“Only sheer luck and my lightning-quick reactions prevented a situation which could have resulted in a huge tragedy,” the violinist said afterwards.

“Fortunately, in this case, nothing major happened... except for the heart attack I almost got from it.”

Šporcl’s violin is made by contemporary Czech violin maker Jan Spidlen and has been gaining international renown due is its unique shape and striking blue colour. Sporcl visited Classic FM in 2022, to show off the beauty of the instrument, in both look and tone.

Pavel Šporcl and his violin will be starring at London’s Queen Elisabeth Hall this November. He’ll be performing Dvořák’s Violin Concerto with the English Chamber Orchestra under new principal guest conductor Roberto Fores Veses.

Let’s hope there are no unexpected baton collisions between conductor and soloist in that concert.

Latest on Classic FM

9-year-old violinist Patrick is surprised by his favourite radio presenter, as Zeb Soanes turns up unannounced at his orchestra rehearsal.

Young musician surprised mid-orchestra rehearsal by his favourite radio presenter

Videos

Operatic tenor Innocent Masuku’s blistering performance of Hans Zimmer’s ‘Now We Are Free’ from Gladiator won him a place in the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Innocent Masuku sings hair-raising Hans Zimmer anthem to win place in Britain’s Got Talent final

Zimmer

20 greatest pieces of classical music for gardening

20 greatest pieces of classical music inspired by nature and gardens

Hayato Sumino plays Gershwin on Melodica at the Royal Albert Hall

Viral piano star interrupts ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ with a mind-blowing melodica duet surprise

Does classical music help plants grow?

Does classical music really help plants grow?

The most iconic ballets of all time. Pictured: Austrian Ballet’s Swan Lake

10 greatest ballets of all time

Laufey on Classic FM

Singer and cellist Laufey: ‘I hope to be a gateway to classical music for new audiences’

How does the accordion work, and what’s the history of the instrument?

How does the accordion work, and what’s the history of the instrument?

Britten as a Boy

Composer Benjamin Britten to be honoured with a statue outside his childhood home

Britten

John Williams wrote a special violin arrangement of his epic ‘Star Wars’ theme for Amandla Stenberg.

John Williams re-writes Star Wars as a stirring violin solo for ‘The Acolyte’ star Amandla Stenberg

Williams

Latest instrument features

23-year-old countertenor Michael blew judges away on ‘The Piano’ with stunning Baroque performance.

Countertenor delivers ‘spellbinding’ Baroque vocal, securing his place in The Piano final

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason stuns with blistering take on Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No.2

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason stuns with blistering take on Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No.2

A young Joshua Bell plays in a 1982 violin masterclass

Unearthed footage of 15-year-old Joshua Bell playing Tchaikovsky is terrifyingly good

Joshua Bell

Organ of the Cathedral of St Steven, Passau.

The 10 best pieces of music ever written for the organ

Ukrainian pianist Daria stunned ‘The Piano’ judges Mika and Lang Lang with a solo piano version of Piazzolla’s ‘Libertango’.

Pianist’s thrilling ‘Libertango’ takes her to The Piano final, after fleeing Ukraine with toddler

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute