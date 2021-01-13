This piano is made entirely of ice lolly sticks, and it’s pretty cool

13 January 2021, 11:13 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 11:48

This piano is made entirely of ice lolly sticks
This piano is made entirely of ice lolly sticks. Picture: MrMash / YouTube

By Sian Moore

One musician proves that anything is popsicle.

You’ve probably never looked at the stick of your finished ice lolly and considered its musical potential.

But not all of us have the mind of musical whizz, MrMash.

Taking a handful of old popsicle sticks, the musician put his DIY skills to the test to achieve one simple goal: to make a playable piano solely from ice lolly sticks.

By drilling the individual sticks to a larger piece of wood in a double keyboard layout, and monitoring the pitch of each ‘key’ after testing them with a swipe of his finger, MrMash was able to perform a tune.

Read more: Alicia Keys impressively paints a canvas just by playing the piano >

“Learning this took me ages...” an on-screen caption reads, as the pianist taps out a rendition of the Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’.

Despite the invention bearing similarities to a keyboard, MrMash explains in the video description that the instrument would actually be classed as a “plucked idiophone”.

“Since a piano has strings stretched between two points it’s a chordophone, further categorised into the zither family,” he writes. “This creation wouldn’t even be in the chordophone family due to no strings.”

Whatever its instrument family, we can only respect the meticulous planning and trial-and-error that brought the popsicle piano to life. Bravo, MrMash.

More From ClassicFM

Germany's Dortmund Concert Hall commissions important new COVID-19 study

German COVID-19 study finds concert halls are safe ‘at half capacity’

Coronavirus

Great opera composers: Monteverdi, Puccini, Donizetti

10 of the world’s all-time great opera composers

Robot trombone

Guy tries to create a ‘robot trombone’ and it sounds hilarious

Videos

Riccardo Muti in ‘disbelief’ that Met Opera Orchestra is in danger of disappearing

Riccardo Muti in ‘disbelief’ that Met Opera Orchestra is in danger of disappearing

Riccardo Muti

Opera chorus bursts into a Verdi melody on Italian metro

Incredible moment opera chorus bursts into a Verdi melody on Italian metro

Verdi

Pieces of a Woman stars Shia LaBoeuf and Vanessa Kirby

‘Pieces of a Woman’ soundtrack: what’s the music scoring the Vanessa Kirby film?

Latest instrument features

This old piano was being dumped, so this guy gave it one last play… using a backhoe digger.

An old piano was being dumped, so this guy gave it one last play… using a backhoe digger.
Princess Diana plays Rachmaninov

The time Princess Diana casually sat at a piano and played Rachmaninov
Watch the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain perform Ennio Morricone's 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'

The utterly joyous sound of a ukulele orchestra playing Morricone’s ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

Morricone

Watch Alicia Keys make ‘musical art’ with just a piano

Alicia Keys impressively paints a canvas just by playing the piano
Most relaxing pieces of flute music ever written

The 10 most relaxing pieces of flute music ever written

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute