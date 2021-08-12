Pianist plays virtuosic Harry Potter medley, and it’s utterly magical

By Sian Moore

Let Peter Bence’s stupefying Harry Potter medley whisk you away to the Wizarding World.

Piano virtuoso Peter Bence has spoiled us again with another magnificent medley.

This time, it’s John Williams’ legendary Harry Potter soundtrack he’s seamlessly slotted together.

Watch as Bence gives a breathtaking rendition of Williams’ classic ‘Hedwig’s Theme’, before soaring into ‘Harry’s Wondrous World’.

The result? A truly stunning tribute to Williams’ treasured soundtrack, and J. K. Rowling’s famous fictitious world.

Some keener Potterheads may have even spotted Bence’s fitting attire, too.

Take a closer look at his grey jumper and you’ll see the unmistakable house colours of Slytherin.

His entire performance certainly has a spellbinding effect.

With magical talents like these, it’s clear Bence is no muggle or squib...