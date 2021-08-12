Pianist plays virtuosic Harry Potter medley, and it’s utterly magical

12 August 2021, 12:34

Pianist plays virtuosic Harry Potter medley, and it’s utterly magical
Pianist plays virtuosic Harry Potter medley, and it’s utterly magical. Picture: Peter Bence / Warner Bros.

By Sian Moore

Let Peter Bence’s stupefying Harry Potter medley whisk you away to the Wizarding World.

Piano virtuoso Peter Bence has spoiled us again with another magnificent medley.

This time, it’s John Williams’ legendary Harry Potter soundtrack he’s seamlessly slotted together.

Watch as Bence gives a breathtaking rendition of Williams’ classic ‘Hedwig’s Theme’, before soaring into ‘Harry’s Wondrous World’.

The result? A truly stunning tribute to Williams’ treasured soundtrack, and J. K. Rowling’s famous fictitious world.

Read more: A definitive ranking of the most magical Harry Potter themes

Some keener Potterheads may have even spotted Bence’s fitting attire, too.

Take a closer look at his grey jumper and you’ll see the unmistakable house colours of Slytherin.

His entire performance certainly has a spellbinding effect.

With magical talents like these, it’s clear Bence is no muggle or squib...

More From ClassicFM

Is Jennifer Hudson really playing piano and singing in ‘Respect’?

Is Jennifer Hudson really playing piano and singing in ‘Respect’?
1967 Welsh rugby game at Cardiff Arms Park

Enormous 1967 rugby crowd sings the Welsh national anthem in powerful, sonorous union
Gateways Music Festival Orchestra will make history at Carnegie Hall in 2022

All-Black classical symphony orchestra to play Carnegie Hall for first time in its 130-year history
Wales v Australia

What are the lyrics to the Welsh national anthem – and what do they mean?
TikTok violinist duets with howling dog to create melancholic ‘doggo’s lament’

A TikTok violinist duetted with his howling dog, and created this melancholic masterpiece
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his New York taxi tale

The time Yo-Yo Ma left his Stradivarius cello in the back of a New York cab...

Yo-Yo Ma

Latest instrument features

Ella Fitzgerald and Debussy

This exquisite Ella Fitzgerald song was based on a Debussy piano miniature

Debussy

Violinist plays joyous bluegrass while tap-dancing for delayed airport crowd

Tap-dancing violinist plays joyous bluegrass at airport, to lift spirits during delays
2,008 people drumming to one beat at the Beijing 2008 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The monumental sound of 2,008 people drumming to one beat at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Videos

7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision

7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra rebukes flautist’s remarks on coronavirus vaccines and US election fraud

US orchestra fires flautist who shared coronavirus conspiracy theories on social media

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute