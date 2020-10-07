QUIZ: Is it a Harry Potter spell or a musical term?

On Air Now
The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet 8pm - 10pm
7 October 2020, 17:43
These directions will having you reaching for a baton or a wand... but which one will it be?
J.K. Rowling meant serious business when she imagined up the countless spells used in the Harry Potter universe.
And funnily enough, some of them look deceptively similar to musical terms. So we’re asking you: Italian musical term, or Latin-based Hogwarts spell?
Only a maestro will be able to separate the music from the magic...