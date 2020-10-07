QUIZ: Is it a Harry Potter spell or a musical term?

7 October 2020, 17:43

Are these phrases music terms or Harry Potter spells?
Are these phrases music terms or Harry Potter spells? Picture: Warner Bros / Getty

By Sian Hamer

These directions will having you reaching for a baton or a wand... but which one will it be?

J.K. Rowling meant serious business when she imagined up the countless spells used in the Harry Potter universe.

And funnily enough, some of them look deceptively similar to musical terms. So we’re asking you: Italian musical term, or Latin-based Hogwarts spell?

Only a maestro will be able to separate the music from the magic...

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

What's the composer's first name?

If you can match 6 classical composers to their first names, you’re basically a music historian

5 days ago

Can you beat your high school music teacher on this classical music quiz?

Can you beat your high school music teacher on this classical music quiz?

12 days ago

What per cent Beethoven are you?

QUIZ: What percent Beethoven are you?

14 days ago

Opera or apple?

Quiz: Is it an opera or an apple?

20 days ago

More From ClassicFM

Cockatiel appears to practise operatic scales

Cockatiel ‘sings’ operatic scales with frankly lovely vibrato

Videos

Who is Fela Sowande? The Nigerian composer who brought West African influences into classical music

Who was Fela Sowande? The Nigerian composer who brought West African influences into classical music

Discover Music

Paris Opera ‘considering’ blackface ban as staff unite against racism

Paris Opera considering blackface ban after staff pressure to end racism

Discover Music

bolero trombone fail

This trombone fail will make you laugh and then immediately feel awful for laughing

Ravel

Chancellor Rishi Sunak suggests struggling musicians should retrain and get a new job

Chancellor Rishi Sunak appears to suggest struggling musicians should get a new job

Coronavirus

Sandrine Piau, Benjmain Grosvenor and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020

The Gramophone Awards 2020: Recording of the Year, winning artists and how to watch

Events