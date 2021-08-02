A definitive ranking of the most magical Harry Potter themes

By Rosie Pentreath

From ‘Hedwig’s Theme’ to the music soundtracking the Quidditch World Cup, we present the very best musical themes heard in Harry Potter – in official order.

The Harry Potter film franchise has been gifted with having four great composers at the helm of its soundtracks.

The first three films – The Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets and The Prisoner of Azkaban – were scored by the legendary John Williams, with Patrick Doyle (The Goblet of Fire), Nicholas Hooper (The Order of the Phoenix and The Half-Blood Prince) and Alexandre Desplat (The Deathly Hallows) adapting some of Williams’ themes while writing new, original motifs for the following films.

Every piece of music brings the action on screen to life truly magically. But there are a few themes in Harry Potter that really stick out – so much so that they have become beloved with audiences and fans around the world as standalone pieces.

Here’s our definitive ranking of the best and most magical of these Harry Potter themes.

