Cat falls asleep inside piano to soothing lullaby, makes our hearts melt

By Sian Hamer

Oh, to be a cat napping inside a grand piano while music plays...

One snoozy cat has found the purrr-fect place for a nap – and it’s inside his owner’s piano.

Nestled between the instrument’s hammers and keys, this cat Haburu likes to stretch out when he’s feline sleepy, and drift off to mouse-filled dreams as his owner, Nguyễn Hoàng Minh, practises (watch in full below).

But it’s not just the soothing sounds of the grand that calms the kitty.

The movement of the pressed keys also gently caresses the catto, something his owner has aptly coined a ‘meowssage’.

The piece of music, one fan has pointed out, is a Vietnamese song called ‘đừng yêu em nữa’ by singer Min.

Watching the catto drift off to the piece, as its leg drapes comfortably over the piano keys, is enough to make us feel a little sleepy.

But, as the name implies, a ‘meowssage’ is, unfortunately, limited to a recipient with four legs (and a body that can actually fit inside a piano, of course).

We’ll have to limit our piano enjoyment solely to the sound for the time being...