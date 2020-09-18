Cat falls asleep inside piano to soothing lullaby, makes our hearts melt

18 September 2020, 14:44

Cat falls asleep inside piano as owner plays lullaby
Cat falls asleep inside piano as owner plays lullaby. Picture: Nguyễn Hoàng Minh

By Sian Hamer

Oh, to be a cat napping inside a grand piano while music plays...

One snoozy cat has found the purrr-fect place for a nap – and it’s inside his owner’s piano.

Nestled between the instrument’s hammers and keys, this cat Haburu likes to stretch out when he’s feline sleepy, and drift off to mouse-filled dreams as his owner, Nguyễn Hoàng Minh, practises (watch in full below).

But it’s not just the soothing sounds of the grand that calms the kitty.

The movement of the pressed keys also gently caresses the catto, something his owner has aptly coined a ‘meowssage’.

Read more: Cat has a tiny piano which he plays when he’s hungry >

Read more: Clerical cat drinks Dean of Canterbury’s milk during online prayer service >

The piece of music, one fan has pointed out, is a Vietnamese song called ‘đừng yêu em nữa’ by singer Min.

Watching the catto drift off to the piece, as its leg drapes comfortably over the piano keys, is enough to make us feel a little sleepy.

But, as the name implies, a ‘meowssage’ is, unfortunately, limited to a recipient with four legs (and a body that can actually fit inside a piano, of course).

We’ll have to limit our piano enjoyment solely to the sound for the time being...

More From ClassicFM

Paul Harvey performs Bach

Dad with dementia’s piano playing is a powerful reminder that music heals
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

Coronavirus

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

Williams

Classical music memes that will motivate you to practice

16 classical music memes guaranteed to guilt you into practising
Anna Netrebko has been hospitalised with COVID-19

Star soprano Anna Netrebko has been hospitalised with COVID-19

Anna Netrebko

Latest instrument features

C major piano

Pianist plays the entire history of piano music, but it’s all in C major
Jennifer Pike Lark

What makes Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending so special? Violinist Jennifer Pike explains its magic.

Vaughan Williams

Organ at Burchardi Church

John Cage chord change: what’s the story behind ‘As Slow As Possible’?
Luiz Carlos Justino

‘Enough racism’: Twenty musicians play outside Rio prison after jailing of young cellist
Fur Elise inverted

Someone inverted every interval in Für Elise because everything exists on the Internet

Beethoven

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute