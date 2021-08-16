A jewellery advert with a model ‘playing’ the oboe is baffling the woodwind world

16 August 2021, 17:59

Oboe rings stock photo fail
Oboe rings stock photo fail. Picture: Social media

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Oboists, we hate to be the ones to tell you – but you’ve been doing it wrong this whole time.

Stock photography has been historically unkind to musicians. From violin bows hovering around the middle of the fingerboard, to this joyous car crash of a guitar photoshoot, accuracy has sadly not always played a central role in the capturing of all-purpose musical imagery.

And here, we have the cream of the crop.

A photo has been floating around the Internet of a billboard ad, advertising a brand of jewellery, in which a model plays the oboe.

Well, sort of...

Loosely translated, the ad reads: “A fancy diamond... colourful treasure collection.”

Over the last few days, the music world has been left puzzling over the model’s alternative fingerings and relaxed embouchure.

Read more: These stock photos of cellists are getting roasted on Instagram

“Is that one of those rare Japanese wooden, double reed, cross over flutes? I hear those things are hard to play and sound like an oboe,” one astute Facebook user suggests.

And, because musicians simply are the best kind of people, actual oboists have now started taking the meme into their own hands and having a crack at playing their own instruments with this newfound technique.

Posted by 林奕翔-Shiang-木管樂器 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Have a gander in the comments section of this post, for some more wonderful performance efforts:

There are no words

Posted by Meridian Winds on Thursday, August 12, 2021

What a brave new world today’s musicians are living in.

More From ClassicFM

Christian Li and Antonio Vivaldi

13-year-old virtuoso Christian Li becomes youngest ever violinist to record Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Vivaldi

Hilarity as violinists prank unassuming house viewers with ‘Psycho’ music in shower

Hidden violinists startle unsuspecting house viewers with ‘Psycho’ music in shower
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Dishwasher violin from @violintorture

Luthier puts violin in a dishwasher to prove a point, and there’s outrage
Classic FM's TV Music Countdown in partnership with Radio Times

Vote in Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown for the chance to win £500
Stairwell concert

A cellist played a private concert for a security guard and it’s too much for our hearts

Williams

Latest instrument features

Pianist plays virtuosic Harry Potter medley, and it’s utterly magical

Pianist plays virtuosic Harry Potter medley, and it’s utterly magical
TikTok violinist duets with howling dog to create melancholic ‘doggo’s lament’

A TikTok violinist duetted with his howling dog, and created this melancholic masterpiece
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his New York taxi tale

The time Yo-Yo Ma left his Stradivarius cello in the back of a New York cab...

Yo-Yo Ma

Ella Fitzgerald and Debussy

This exquisite Ella Fitzgerald song was based on a Debussy piano miniature

Debussy

Violinist plays joyous bluegrass while tap-dancing for delayed airport crowd

Tap-dancing violinist plays joyous bluegrass at airport, to lift spirits during delays

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute