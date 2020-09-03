Dog owner sets up camera after receiving noise complaints from neighbours, sees this

After complaints from the neighbours, this dog/virtuoso was captured on camera in the midst of performance.

Unsurprisingly, this video has gone viral:

The owner received noise complaints from the neighbours, so they set up a nanny cam. This is what they saw pic.twitter.com/uELiE441v2 — Heidi (@HeidiStea) October 14, 2016

Sadly, that’s all we know about this tortured artist.

Watch his anguished face as he wrangles atonal cluster chords from the stubborn piano and howls of his experiences.