Dog owner sets up camera after receiving noise complaints from neighbours, sees this

3 September 2020, 17:14 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 17:17

dog piano

After complaints from the neighbours, this dog/virtuoso was captured on camera in the midst of performance.

Unsurprisingly, this video has gone viral:

Sadly, that’s all we know about this tortured artist.

Watch his anguished face as he wrangles atonal cluster chords from the stubborn piano and howls of his experiences.

Latest humour

See more Latest humour

Marus

17 memes you’ll understand if you love-to-hate being a classical musician

9 hours ago

Musicians reveal the worst things that have happened to them at audition

Musicians reveal the worst things that have happened to them at auditions, and yes they’re bad

9 days ago

New Sherlock stamp

A double-handed violin bow? Philatelists spot an epic blunder on new Royal Mail Sherlock stamp

10 days ago

Sopranos

19 cringe classical music memes that put the ‘funny’ in symphony

16 days ago

Classical art plus The Simpsons is the combo we didn’t know we needed

Classical art plus The Simpsons is the combo we didn’t know we needed

16 days ago

More From ClassicFM

The Neanderthal Flute is carved from the bone of a Cave Bear

Here’s the world’s oldest instrument – the 50,000 year old Neanderthal Flute
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

Coronavirus

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Auli'i Cravalho plays an aspiring singer

All Together Now soundtrack: every song in the Netflix movie including Auli’i Cravalho’s original
Ludwig van Beethoven

So if Beethoven was completely deaf, how did he compose?

Beethoven

Watermelon synth piano

A watermelon piano exists, and I can’t decide if I want to play or eat it

Videos