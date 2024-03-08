Who was Fanny Mendelssohn, the unsung composer whose music was published under her brother’s name?

8 March 2024, 15:41

Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn
Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn. Picture: Getty

By Elizabeth Davis

Fanny Mendelssohn was a truly great composer, but she faced an almost overwhelming set of obstacles to getting her work published.

Fanny Mendelssohn was born in Hamburg on 14 November 1805 and learned to play the piano when she was a child.

She was such an impressive young musician that her composition teacher Carl Friedrich Zelter said of her: “This child really is something special”.

But Fanny wasn’t just a brilliant performer, she was also a composer – like her younger brother Felix.

Unfortunately, Fanny’s father was a firm believer that composition wasn’t a career for women. He said to his daughter: “Music will perhaps become [Felix’s] profession, while for you it can and must be only an ornament.”

Read more: The 10 greatest pieces of music by Fanny Mendelssohn, ranked

Portrait Of The Composer Fanny Hensel Nee Mendelssohn 1805-1847
Portrait Of The Composer Fanny Hensel Nee Mendelssohn 1805-1847. Picture: Getty

But Fanny was brimming with musical ideas and carried on composing regardless. While her brother was supportive, he also didn’t think Fanny should publish her music.

He once said: “From my knowledge of Fanny I should say that she has neither inclination nor vocation for authorship. She is too much all that a woman ought to be for this.”

So instead he published some of her works under his name. One of the songs he published was called ‘Italien’.

Read more:Fanny Mendelssohn’s real-life great-great-great granddaughter turns composer’s ‘formidable’ life into film

3 Songs: No. 2 in G Major, Italien

A short time later, Felix was invited to perform some of his music for Queen Victoria in Buckingham Palace. She made a special request – could the composer play one of her favourite of his songs? Of course he could. Which one, asked Mendelssohn?

‘Italien’, replied the Queen.

Felix (presumably slightly awkwardly) replied that this beautiful song was actually the work of his sister Fanny.

Overall, Fanny wrote 460 pieces of music including many ‘Songs without Words’, a type of piano piece for which her brother later became famous. Musicologists now believe Fanny pioneered this musical form.

But despite that impressive body of work, Fanny only published her first work in her own name in 1846, when she was 41. Tragically, she died the following year.

Even today works that were thought to have been written by Felix are being re-attributed to their real composer: the great Fanny Mendelssohn.

Discover music

See more Discover music

10 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

10 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

1 hour ago

Happy Birthday

5 famous melodies you didn’t realise were written by women... including ‘Happy Birthday’

2 hours ago

Hélène de Montgeroult, the incredible woman whose music saved her life in revolutionary France

Hélène de Montgeroult – the French composer who played piano to save herself from the guillotine

5 hours ago

Amy Beach’s stunning violin Romance

Amy Beach’s stunning Romance, played by a rising star violinist for International Women’s Day

20 hours ago

The 10 greatest pieces by German composer Fanny Mendelssohn.

The 10 greatest pieces of music by Fanny Mendelssohn, ranked

1 day ago

British novelist Jane Austen with modern orchestra

10 poignant quotations about music by great writers

1 day ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Romantic Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Musicians play while stuck in motorway traffic

Classical musicians got stuck in traffic with their instruments, and there was only one thing to do

Videos

7 of the best pieces of classical music for reading

7 of the best pieces of classical music for reading

Boy soprano Ben Del Maestro’s breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’

Footage emerges of boy soprano recording breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’ score

Pianist Angela Hewitt is joined in a Brahms duet by dog, Sani.

Melodious dog joins star pianist Angela Hewitt in a howling Brahms duet

Angela Hewitt

Anna Lapwood and Malakai Bayoh among ‘Best Classical’ nominees in The Global Awards

Anna Lapwood and Malakai Bayoh among ‘Best Classical’ nominees in The Global Awards

Global Awards

What went through Maria João Pires’ mind in THAT viral wrong Mozart concerto?

‘It was very scary’ – what went through Maria João Pires’ mind in THAT viral wrong concerto

Maria João Pires

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on working with Leonard Bernstein

‘Smoke inhalation and lots of vodka’ – soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on working with Leonard Bernstein

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa

Everything you need to know about Hans Zimmer’s scores to Dune: Part One and Part Two.

‘Dune’ soundtracks: everything you need to know about Hans Zimmer’s futuristic scores

Zimmer

The meeting involved Nicola Benedetti, Alison Balsom and Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Nicola Benedetti: who is the violinist’s family, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

Pavarotti, famous for singing ‘La donna è mobile’, at a concert in London’s Hyde Park in 1991

What are the lyrics to ‘La donna è mobile’ and what do they mean?

Verdi