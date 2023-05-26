21 pawfect dog names for classical music lovers

Pianist Alberto Giurioli plays calming music for RSPCA rescue dog

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Love classical music, but love dogs more? Call your four-legged companion one of these names, and be their best friend furever.

It’s hard to be original with pet names these days. But we’re here to help, with our specially curated selection of the greatest classical music-inspired dog names.

So whether your furry friend is more of a Johann Sebastian Bark or a Claws Debussy, it’s time to give them the great classical title they deserve.

(And when you’re done, why not try our quiz to find out what breed of dog you are, based on your taste in music?)

