21 pawfect dog names for classical music lovers
26 May 2023, 14:03 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 14:07
Pianist Alberto Giurioli plays calming music for RSPCA rescue dog
Love classical music, but love dogs more? Call your four-legged companion one of these names, and be their best friend furever.
It’s hard to be original with pet names these days. But we’re here to help, with our specially curated selection of the greatest classical music-inspired dog names.
So whether your furry friend is more of a Johann Sebastian Bark or a Claws Debussy, it’s time to give them the great classical title they deserve.
And when you're done, why not try our quiz to find out what breed of dog you are, based on your taste in music?
Zadog the Priest
Johann Sebastian Bork
Andrea Poochelli
Ludwig van Beetwoofen
Handel Queen of Shiba
Pug-liacci
Woofgang Amadeus Mozart
Franz Shoobert
Giacomo Poochini
Niccolò Puganini
Herbert Howls
Edward German Shepherd
Hildogard of Bingen
Clawed Debussy
Rimsky Clawsakov
Bugle the beagle
Dog playing reveille on the trumpet.
J.C. Bark
St. Bernard Passion
Thea Muzzlegrave
Stockschnauzen
The Second Bernese School