Wicked soundtrack: who composed it and what are the famous songs?

'Wicked' composer Stephen Schwartz breaks down his iconic 'Defying Gravity'

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Stephen Schwartz’s bewitching musical vision has been brought to life for the silver screen. But what are all the songs in the film, and did Schwartz write them? Here’s a guide to the music of Wicked.

Wicked is a truly “unlimited” vessel of catchy tunes, full-throated musical anthems and subtle Easter eggs which nod to The Wizard of Oz.

As the musical theatre phenomenon arrives in cinemas, in a new blockbuster movie adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, we dive into the time-defying musical composed by American maestro Stephen Schwartz.

Who composed the music of ‘Wicked’?

Stephen Schwartz, the American musical theatre composer and lyricist, wrote both music and lyrics for Wicked.

While away on holiday, Schwartz came across Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and saw a commercial hit for the stage.

The original production, which tells the untold tale of Oz’s pink witch and green witch, premiered on Broadway in 2003. Idina Menzel played Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Kristin Chenoweth as Galinda, who becomes Glinda the Good. It won three Tonys, and the original soundtrack album received a Grammy.

Schwartz has also won a plethora of awards for his work on other hit musicals Godspell, Pippin and The Prince of Egypt. He has won three Grammys, three Oscars and a Golden Globe, and also contributed lyrics to Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted.

Cynthia Erivo sings 'Defying Gravity' in the Wicked film. Picture: Alamy

What are the famous songs in ‘Wicked’?

Probably the most famous song from Wicked is ‘Defying Gravity’, Elphaba’s exhilarating vocal anthem and the final song in new film Wicked: Part I, which contains plenty of opportunities for sopranos like Cynthia Erivo to showcase their vocal gymnastics.

Stephen Schwartz told Classic FM: “The entire ‘Defying Gravity’ sequence is actually a series of tunes and themes that get strung together depending on what part of the story is being told.”

In the same interview, Schwartz officially confirmed the musical Easter egg in ‘Defying Gravity’. If you listen closely, you’ll hear that the ‘Unlimited’ theme is the first seven notes of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, Harold Arlen’s much-loved song from The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo on singing, stunts and Defying Gravity in 'Wicked'

Other famous songs in Wicked include ‘Popular’ – Glinda’s biggest song and a highly entertaining character piece – and ‘What is This Feeling?’, also known as ‘Loathing’, a duet between the two witches.

Still to come in part two of the movie adaptation are ballads ‘I’m Not That Girl’ and ‘For Good’, which reflects the lyrics “something has changed within me” from ‘Defying Gravity’.

Did Stephen Schwartz compose all the songs in ‘Wicked’?

Yes. Stephen Schwartz composed the music and lyrics for Wicked, including all the hit songs.

Wicked: Part 1 was released on 22 November. Part 2 will arrive in cinemas on 21 November 2025.