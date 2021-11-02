Listen to Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins to keep your pets calm during fireworks

Classic FM’s popular pets programme returns, with soothing music to help keep your four-legged friends relaxed during fireworks season.

On Bonfire Night, and the night after, we’ll be broadcasting two special programmes to help pets, and their owners, stay calm and relaxed.

For the first time in the programme’s four-year history, Classic FM’s Pet Classics will be hosted by Sunday evening presenter and rescue dog owner Charlotte Hawkins.

While fireworks displays are spectacular, for our furry, scaly and feathered friends, they can be stressful and often traumatic.

Supported by the the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), the programmes will be broadcast from 6pm to 10pm on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 November, the two busiest evenings of the year for fireworks. There’ll be soothing classical music, plenty of dedications to listeners’ pets, and some brilliant practical advice and tips from the RSPCA.

Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins. Picture: Classic FM

Across the two evenings, Charlotte will play a selection of the most soothing classical music, featuring pet-related pieces from animal-loving composers. Edward Elgar’s last work, named Mina after his Cairn terrier, will feature alongside the Piano Concerto No.17 by Mozart, who taught his pet starling to sing melodies from the piece.

We’ll also hear Rêverie by Debussy, who had several cats which would wander across the piano when he was working, and ‘Träume’ from the Wesendonck Lieder by Wagner, whose pets included a Newfoundland called Russ and a King Charles Spaniel called Peps.

Charlotte Hawkins said: “It’s a real privilege for me to host such an important and popular programme on Classic FM for pets and their human companions at this time. The classical music that we’ve chosen is extra relaxing and soothing, so I look forward to welcoming everyone to what will be our radio sanctuary.

Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins. Picture: Classic FM/Alamy

“It will be wonderful to introduce classical music to a whole new audience, especially the four-legged variety. I know there will be one new listener tuning in – my rescue dog, Bailey, who will be 17 years old on Bonfire Night!”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “At Classic FM, we believe that everyone can benefit from listening to classical music, and that goes for our pets too! In just four years, Pet Classics has grown to become one of our most popular programmes of the year so, with support from the RSPCA, we are excited to announce two new and extended shows for 2021.

“We are also thrilled that Charlotte Hawkins will host this year’s programmes. Charlotte is both passionate about classical music and a dog-owner herself, so we look forward to her presenting the perfect soundtrack to keep pets and their owners chilled and relaxed this weekend.”

Listen to Classic FM’s Pet Classics on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 November, from 6pm to 10pm. Classic FM is available across the UK on 100-102 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player, on your smart speaker (“play Classic FM”), iOS or Android devise and at ClassicFM.com. Click here to catch up on Global Player, and click here to send in your message or pet dedication.