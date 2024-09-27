10 of the greatest choirs in the world

From the greatest gospel powerhouses, and inspiring youth initiatives, to traditional cathedral choirs, we celebrate some of the greatest vocal ensembles performing around the world today.

The human voice is one of the most versatile, varied and utterly sublime musical instruments we have at our disposal.

And when blended and heard in the context of an ensemble or choir, the sound can be transcendent.

Here we celebrate some of the greatest choirs performing around the world today.

Read more: 15 of the greatest classical choral works ever written

Choir of King’s College, Cambridge A pillar of the English choral tradition, the Choir of King’s College was founded in the 15th century, and still performs to audiences all over the world – through international touring, and through broadcasts and recordings, including their beloved annual Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols on airwaves around the world on Christmas Eve. The service, which was first broadcast in 1928, is heard by millions across the globe every year. Read more: What is the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols – and what is the order of service? O Holy Night – Choir of King's College Cambridge

The Sixteen Sticking with the English choral tradition, and The Sixteen is a UK-based choral ensemble known and celebrated all over the world for performances delivered with precision, power and passion. The choir’s sound is rich and expressive and through TV broadcasts and film inclusions has introduced countless newcomers to works drawn from well over five centuries of sacred and secular repertoire. The choir established Genesis Sixteen in 2011 to nurture the next generation of vocal talent. Read more: Classic FM and The Sixteen bring to light centuries-old Byrd motet for ‘King Charles’ in coronation exclusive William Byrd ‘O Lord, Make Thy Servant Charles’, sung by The Sixteen

Escolania de Montserrat Catalonia’s traditional boy’s choir, Escolania de Montserrat, was formed for the express purpose of providing choral music for the services of the Montserrat Abbey, to the north-west of Barcelona. One of the oldest institutions of its kind in Europe, the 13th-century choir also prides itself on its provision of “the Christian and moral education for the boys who perform in the choir”. El Virolai

The Tallis Scholars British early music choir, The Tallis Scholars was founded by Peter Phillips in 1973, and it’s done much to champion music of the Renaissance and beyond. The choir has its own recording label, Gimell, and through this has released numerous acclaimed and award-winning recordings. The choir’s famous 1980 recording of Allegri’s Miserere remains one of the finest recordings of the piece ever made. Allegri: Miserere | Peter Phillips & Tallis Scholars

Estonian Philharmonic Choir The Estonian Philharmonic Choir is inextricably linked with the music of great composer Arvo Pärt, whose work it performs and records often, alongside that of other Estonian composers, and composers from all over the world and all through history. The choir was founded in 1981 by Tõnu Kaljuste, who was the artistic director and chief conductor for twenty years. Paul Hillier, Daniel Reuss and Kaspars Putniņš have also steered the ship. Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir. Arvo Pärt - Salve Regina

The Mississippi Mass Choir One of the most celebrated gospel choirs in the US, The Mississippi Mass Choir was founded by gospel singer Franklin Williams and since it released its debut recording in 1988 it’s been in numerous Billboard charts, while winning Grammys and making TV appearances – including on the sitcom Black-ish, and the Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown. The Mississippi Mass Choir - The Promise

RIAS Chamber Choir The chorale arm of Berlin’s Radio Orchestra and Choirs, RIAS Chamber Choir first performed in October 1948, under the baton of Herbert Froitzheim. As well as being the vocal ensemble for some of the best orchestras in the world, including the Berlin Philharmonic, this choir’s raison d'être is also the commissioning and championing of contemporary music for vocal ensembles. RIAS Kammerchor / Ensemble Resonanz / Justin Doyle - BACH "Komm, Jesu, komm" BMV 229

Treorchy Male Voice Choir In 2022, Welsh singing legend, Tom Jones, named Treorchy Male Voice Choir – which was founded in its namesake town in Wales’s Rhondda Valley in 1883 – the best of its kind in the world. From organic beginnings as a group of 10 to 15 men meeting in town hall, pub and adjacent settings, the choir has gone on to make over 50 recordings and win the hearts of people throughout Wales – which is world famous for its fine choirs – and far beyond. Treorchy Male Choir's stunning flashmob version of Calon Lân

Polyphony Stephen Layton’s ensemble, Polyphony, was born at Cambridge University and quickly made a name for itself as a fine choir of note. The Evening Standard once wrote, “No one, but no one, performs Handel's Messiah better every year than the choir Polyphony”, and the choir regularly performs with the best orchestras, and atop the most hallowed stages, all over the world. And though they may be famous for their baroque performances, there’s no other choir you’d want singing contemporary choral music form the likes of Eric Whitacre and Morten Lauridsen. Whitacre: Sleep