Become a member of the organisation that commissioned Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9

18 December 2020, 11:10 | Updated: 18 December 2020, 11:40

Become a member of the Royal Philharmonic Society
Become a member of the Royal Philharmonic Society. Picture: RPS

By Rosie Pentreath

For two hundred years, the Royal Philharmonic Society has been a major force in bringing new music to life – and now you can be a member for as little as £5 a month.

In 1817, the Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS) of London commissioned one of the most important works – and what would be the final symphony – of Ludwig Van Beethoven: the great composer’s seminal Symphony No. 9.

Over 200 years on, and the Royal Philharmonic Society remains a champion for the best established and upcoming artists in the world, regularly commissioning new content and through the annual RPS Awards among the myriad other things the organisation is known for.

And you can be part of it all by becoming a member from as little as £5 a month. We’re confident that’s less than the cost of a subscription to your favourite TV streaming service!

Read more: Nicola Benedetti gives a powerful speech on the importance of music education for the RPS >

As well as giving you access to pre-sale tickets to the prestigious RPS Awards and other events and talks featuring great artists sharing their fascinating stories, RPS membership includes access to exclusive online content, a subscription to the bi-annual RPS Magazine, and regular updates about RPS activity direct to your inbox.

And depending on the level of membership you opt for, you can even get the chance to meet RPS Awards winners – who of course include some of the most exciting artists performing today. Click here to find out more and become an RPS member today.

Gift membership

While we can’t go out to all the live events we might like to due to the coronavirus pandemic, a good musical gift could be RPS’s 12-month Gift Membership.

So if there’s a classical music lover in your life – or a potential classical music lover – you can get any level of RPS Membership bundled up as a nice gift.

You’ll get them in line to book online and in-person events (hopefully soon) before everybody else, and bring amazing classical music to them courtesy of a wonderful heritage organisation.

Click here to find out more.

RPS membership ranges from Member (£5 a month), Gold Member (£10 a month) and Platinum Member (£30 a month), to RPS Circle (£85 a month). Visit royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/support-our-work to join now.

