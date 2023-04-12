Classic FM Live 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall: photos from our night of operatic hits

12 April 2023, 21:27 | Updated: 13 April 2023, 11:55

Soprano Danielle De Niese performs with the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus
Soprano Danielle De Niese performs with the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Picture: Matt Crossick

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Explore all the photo highlights from Classic FM Live on 12 April, when we filled the Royal Albert Hall with lights, fireworks and the greatest hits of opera.

Classic FM Live with Viking returned to London’s Royal Albert Hall on 12 April 2023 for a sparkling night at the opera.

World-renowned soprano Danielle De Niese, star American baritenor Michael Spyres, and boy treble Malakai Bayoh, took to the stage to sing enduring operatic melodies – from arias ‘Habanera’ and ‘Nessun dorma’, to great opera overtures by Mozart and Verdi.

Opening with Carl Orff’s monumental ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana, the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus were our ensemble and choir for the evening, performing music from Carmen, La Traviata, Madame Butterfly and The Marriage of Figaro under the baton of Paul Daniel.

Explore our selection of photo highlights below...

  1. Welcome to the stage – the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus!

    Conductor Paul Daniel leads the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus
    Conductor Paul Daniel leads the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Picture: Matt Crossick

  2. Your hosts for the evening, Alexander Armstrong and Myleene Klass...

    Alexander Armstrong and Myleene Klass host Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall
    Alexander Armstrong and Myleene Klass host Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick

  3. Superstar soprano Danielle De Niese performs ‘Habanera’ from Carmen

    Danielle De Niese sings ‘Habanera’ from Carmen
    Danielle De Niese sings ‘Habanera’ from Carmen. Picture: Matt Crossick

  4. Danielle De Niese with Agustín Lara’s thrilling ‘Granada’

    Danielle De Niese with Agustín Lara’s thrilling ‘Granada’
    Danielle De Niese with Agustín Lara’s thrilling ‘Granada’. Picture: Matt Crossick

  5. American baritenor Michael Spyres delights with Rossini’s ‘Figaro’ aria

    Michael Spyres delights audience with Rossini’s ‘Largo al factotum’
    Michael Spyres delights audience with Rossini’s ‘Largo al factotum’. Picture: Matt Crossick

  6. Maestro Paul Daniel leads the English National Opera Chorus

    English National Opera Chorus led by Paul Daniel
    English National Opera Chorus led by Paul Daniel. Picture: Matt Crossick

  7. Michael Spyres entertains with vocal acrobatics in ‘Figaro’ aria

    Michael Spyres entertains with vocal acrobatics in ‘Figaro’ aria
    Michael Spyres entertains with vocal acrobatics in ‘Figaro’ aria. Picture: Matt Crossick

  8. Glorious Mozart and Verdi overtures from the English National Opera Orchestra

    Mozart and Verdi overtures from the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus
    Mozart and Verdi overtures from the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Picture: Matt Crossick

  9. Michael Spyres brings the house down with Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’

    Michael Spyres sings Puccini's aria 'Nessun dorma'
    Michael Spyres sings Puccini's aria 'Nessun dorma'. Picture: Matt Crossick

  10. Boy treble Malakai Bayoh makes his Royal Albert Hall solo debut

    Malakai Bayoh sings Handel at Classic FM Live
    Malakai Bayoh sings Handel at Classic FM Live. Picture: Matt Crossick

  11. Paul Daniel congratulates Malakai on his performance and standing ovation!

    Paul Daniel gives Malakai Bayoh a fist-bump
    Paul Daniel gives Malakai Bayoh a fist-bump. Picture: Matt Crossick

  12. English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus under the baton of Paul Daniel

    English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus under the baton of Paul Daniel
    English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus under the baton of Paul Daniel. Picture: Matt Crossick

  13. Michael Spyres and Danielle De Niese duet on Verdi’s ‘Drinking Song’

    Michael Spyres and Danielle De Niese duet on Verdi’s ‘Drinking Song’
    Michael Spyres and Danielle De Niese sing Verdi’s ‘Drinking Song’. Picture: Matt Crossick

  14. Chorus and audience sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the star soloists!

    Michael Spyres and Danielle De Niese embrace at Classic FM Live
    Michael Spyres and Danielle De Niese embrace at Classic FM Live. Picture: Matt Crossick

  15. Confetti rains down for a grand finale from the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus

    English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus
    English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Picture: Matt Crossick

Relive the magic of Classic FM Live – listen to the full concert on Saturday 15 April at 4pm, on Global Player.

