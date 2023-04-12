Classic FM Live 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall: photos from our night of operatic hits
12 April 2023, 21:27 | Updated: 13 April 2023, 11:55
Explore all the photo highlights from Classic FM Live on 12 April, when we filled the Royal Albert Hall with lights, fireworks and the greatest hits of opera.
Classic FM Live with Viking returned to London’s Royal Albert Hall on 12 April 2023 for a sparkling night at the opera.
World-renowned soprano Danielle De Niese, star American baritenor Michael Spyres, and boy treble Malakai Bayoh, took to the stage to sing enduring operatic melodies – from arias ‘Habanera’ and ‘Nessun dorma’, to great opera overtures by Mozart and Verdi.
Opening with Carl Orff’s monumental ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana, the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus were our ensemble and choir for the evening, performing music from Carmen, La Traviata, Madame Butterfly and The Marriage of Figaro under the baton of Paul Daniel.
Explore our selection of photo highlights below...
Welcome to the stage – the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus!
Your hosts for the evening, Alexander Armstrong and Myleene Klass...
Superstar soprano Danielle De Niese performs ‘Habanera’ from Carmen
Danielle De Niese with Agustín Lara’s thrilling ‘Granada’
American baritenor Michael Spyres delights with Rossini’s ‘Figaro’ aria
Maestro Paul Daniel leads the English National Opera Chorus
Michael Spyres entertains with vocal acrobatics in ‘Figaro’ aria
Glorious Mozart and Verdi overtures from the English National Opera Orchestra
Michael Spyres brings the house down with Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’
Boy treble Malakai Bayoh makes his Royal Albert Hall solo debut
Paul Daniel congratulates Malakai on his performance and standing ovation!
English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus under the baton of Paul Daniel
Michael Spyres and Danielle De Niese duet on Verdi’s ‘Drinking Song’
Chorus and audience sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the star soloists!
Confetti rains down for a grand finale from the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus