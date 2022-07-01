Andrew Lloyd Webber: wife, children, musicals and everything you need to know

1 July 2022

Andrew Lloyd Webber at the 2016 Broadway revival of CATS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: wife, children, musicals and everything you need to know. Picture: Getty
Andrew Lloyd Webber is the King of memorable tunes and catchy choruses. Here’s all you need to know about the 74-year-old composer, from his family to his most successful stage musicals.

  1. How old is Andrew Lloyd Webber?

    Andrew Lloyd Webber is 74 years old. Born on 22 March 1948 (incidentally, the same day as musicals great Stephen Sondheim was born, 18 years prior), the composing legend first picked up the violin and piano aged three, before taking up the French horn and starting to write his own music at the age of six.

    He also appeared on Nursery World magazine with a violin aged five. Aww:

    Nursery World Magazine, 1953
    Nursery World Magazine, 1953. Picture: Nursery World Magazine

  2. Who is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s family?

    Andrew’s brother, Julian Lloyd Webber, is a music education ambassador and former concert cellist. Andrew’s late father, William, was a composer and director of the London College of Music. His mother, Jean, was a piano teacher.

    Read more: Julian Lloyd Webber celebrates 30 classical musicians under 30 on Classic FM

    Julian Lloyd Webber at Classic FM Live in Wales, 2012
    Julian Lloyd Webber at Classic FM Live in Wales, 2012. Picture: Classic FM

  3. Who is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s wife?

    In 1991, Andrew married the former equestrian sportswoman Madeleine Gurdon, and the couple have been happily married ever since.

    Andrew was married to his first wife, Sarah Hugill, from 1971 to 1983, before he married second wife Sarah Brightman in 1984. He met Brightman when she joined the cast of Cats in 1981. In 1986, he wrote the role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera for her.

    Read more: Busker shocked as real-life West End Christine joins him for stunning ‘Phantom of the Opera’ duet

    Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Gurdon at The Old Vic Theatre on November 13, 2016
    Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Gurdon at The Old Vic Theatre on November 13, 2016. Picture: Getty

  4. Who are Andrew Lloyd Webber’s children?

    Andrew had two children – Imogen and Nicholas Lloyd Webber – with his first wife, Sarah, and three with his wife Madeleine Gurdon – Alastair, William and Isabella Lloyd Webber. Imogen is a four-time Emmy nominee who has worked for MSNBC and Fox News, while Nicholas has followed in his father's footsteps, writing The Little Prince in 2011 and the recent Fat Friends The Musical.

  5. What are Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous musicals?

    Andrew Lloyd Webber has a staggering 22 musicals to his name, the most popular of which is The Phantom of the Opera – the second highest grossing musical of all time, second only to The Lion King.

    The first musical Lloyd Webber ever wrote, as a teenager, was called Cinderella Up The Beanstalk And Most Everywhere Else. In a full-circle moment, Lloyd Webber’s most recent musical is also called Cinderella (more about that here).

    The composer’s stage musical credits include (deep breath)... Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Cats, Starlight Express, School of Rock – The Musical, Sunset Boulevard, The Women In White and Cinderella.

    Lloyd Webber has also composed the music for Love Never Dies, The Likes Of Us, Jeeves, Tell Me On A Sunday, Song And Dance, Cricket, Aspects Of Love, Whistle Down The Wind, The Beautiful Game, Stephen Ward The Musical, and a musical version of The Wizard Of Oz.

    Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (1939)
    Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (1939). Picture: Rex

  6. What is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s net worth?

    Lloyd Webber’s net worth is estimated at a huge £800 million. He came first in The Sunday Times Rich List in 2020 for UK musicians, behind Sir Paul McCartney.

    After being awarded a knighthood in 1992, Lloyd Webber was also made a life peer in the New Year Honours list in 1997, making him a Baron.

    Sir Paul McCartney at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2016
    Sir Paul McCartney at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2016. Picture: Getty

  7. What are Andrew Lloyd Webber’s film and TV credits?

    Lloyd Webber has earned a huge number of on-screen credits, following film adaptations of The Phantom Of The Opera, Evita (famously starring Madonna), Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Love Never Dies and Cats, plus anniversary performances of The Phantom Of The Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar.

    He has also dabbled in film composing, writing the score for Gumshoe and The Odessa File. His music has appeared in a total of 210 films and TV shows.

  8. What is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s theatre company?

    Andrew Lloyd Webber’s theatre company, Really Useful Theatre Group, owns a number of successful West End and London theatres, including The Adelphi Theatre, Cambridge Theatre, London Palladium, New London Theatre, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Theatre Royal Drury Lane and The Other Palace in London.

  9. What awards has Andrew Lloyd Webber won?

    Over his lifetime, Andrew has won 45 awards, including seven Oliviers, seven Tony Awards, four Grammys, two Emmys, one Oscar, one Golden Globe, one BRIT and 14 Ivor Novellos.

    Andrew Lloyd Webber at the GRAMMY Awards on January 28, 2018
    Andrew Lloyd Webber at the GRAMMY Awards on January 28, 2018. Picture: Getty

