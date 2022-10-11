Movie music spectacular! All the pictures from Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall
11 October 2022, 22:52
A very special concert in our 30th birthday year – and a night of epic film scores. Here are all the photos from Classic FM Live with Viking, celebrating the greatest music written for the big screen.
Classic FM Live with Viking returned to the Royal Albert Hall, for a spectacular celebration of the greatest movie music.
Classic FM’s Orchestra in the South of England, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and their Chief Conductor Kirill Karabits were joined by a host of star soloists in a night hosted by Classic FM presenters Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor.
The night was filled with the greatest movie music, which you can hear again in a special concert on Tuesday 11 October at 8pm on Classic FM, and afterwards on Global Player.
So... lights, camera, and here’s all the action:
A spectacular night of movie music gets underway
Listen on Global Player: Classic FM at the Movies live playlist
Introducing our star presenting duo: Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor.
Our first soloist takes to the stage, under the baton of Kirill Karabits
HAUSER plays a trio of magnificent themes by Ennio Morricone
Our wonderful ensemble for the evening, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra...
... all under the baton of great Ukrainian conductor, Kirill Karabits
Pianist Alexandre Tharaud plays John Williams’ magical music for E.T.
Taking a bow...
Organist Anna Lapwood opens the second half with Strauss’ magnificent music – as featured in 2001: A Space Odyssey
Saint-Saëns’ glorious Organ Symphony – as heard in ‘Babe’ (1995)!
Alexander Armstrong chats to a group of sixth form students in the audience
The brilliant violinist, Braimah Kanneh-Mason plays an exquisite ‘Schindler’s List’
‘Ladies in Lavender’, for violin solo and symphony orchestra
Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor introduce a grand finale...
Lights and fireworks, to the sound of John Williams.
A fantastic night of music. Thank you to our amazing musicians.
Hear the full concert on Tuesday 11 October at 8pm, on Classic FM with Zeb Soanes. Listen on Global Player.