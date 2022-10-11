Movie music spectacular! All the pictures from Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Movie music spectacular! All the pictures from Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick

By Classic FM

A very special concert in our 30th birthday year – and a night of epic film scores. Here are all the photos from Classic FM Live with Viking, celebrating the greatest music written for the big screen.

Classic FM Live with Viking returned to the Royal Albert Hall, for a spectacular celebration of the greatest movie music.

Classic FM’s Orchestra in the South of England, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and their Chief Conductor Kirill Karabits were joined by a host of star soloists in a night hosted by Classic FM presenters Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor.

The night was filled with the greatest movie music, which you can hear again in a special concert on Tuesday 11 October at 8pm on Classic FM, and afterwards on Global Player.

So... lights, camera, and here’s all the action:

A spectacular night of movie music gets underway Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick Listen on Global Player: Classic FM at the Movies live playlist Introducing our star presenting duo: Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor. Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor. Picture: Matt Crossick Our first soloist takes to the stage, under the baton of Kirill Karabits Cellist HAUSER with conductor Kirill Karabits. Picture: Matt Crossick HAUSER plays a trio of magnificent themes by Ennio Morricone HAUSER plays music by Ennio Morricone. Picture: Matt Crossick Our wonderful ensemble for the evening, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra... Players of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO). Picture: Matt Crossick ... all under the baton of great Ukrainian conductor, Kirill Karabits Conductor Kirill Karabits. Picture: Matt Crossick Pianist Alexandre Tharaud plays John Williams’ magical music for E.T. Alexandre Tharaud on stage with the BSO. Picture: Matt Crossick Taking a bow... Picture: Matt Crossick Organist Anna Lapwood opens the second half with Strauss’ magnificent music – as featured in 2001: A Space Odyssey Anna Lapwood plays ‘Also Sprach Zarathustra’. Picture: Matt Crossick Saint-Saëns’ glorious Organ Symphony – as heard in ‘Babe’ (1995)! BSO, Kirill Karabits and Anna Lapwood. Picture: Matt Crossick Alexander Armstrong chats to a group of sixth form students in the audience Alexander Armstrong with two pupils from Westminster City School. Picture: Matt Crossick The brilliant violinist, Braimah Kanneh-Mason plays an exquisite ‘Schindler’s List’ Picture: Matt Crossick ‘Ladies in Lavender’, for violin solo and symphony orchestra Braimah Kanneh-Mason and Kirill Karabits. Picture: Matt Crossick Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor introduce a grand finale... Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor. Picture: Matt Crossick Lights and fireworks, to the sound of John Williams. Lights and fireworks, to the sound of John Williams. Picture: Matt Crossick A fantastic night of music. Thank you to our amazing musicians. Applause and a standing ovation. Picture: Matt Crossick

Hear the full concert on Tuesday 11 October at 8pm, on Classic FM with Zeb Soanes. Listen on Global Player.