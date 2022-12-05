HAUSER announces first-ever solo worldwide tour – UK tickets on sale now

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The superstar concert cellist and founding member of 2CELLOS comes to the UK in November 2023.

Croatian cellist HAUSER has announced his first-ever solo worldwide tour, with dates scheduled across multiple arenas for 2023.

Fresh off his last and final sold-out 2CELLOS tour, the superstar cellist and visual artist will be showcasing his signature performance pyrotechnics, alongside his romantic and soulful playing sound and style, at venues around the world.

HAUSER has racked up millions of loyal followers across his YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels, and during his tour, the cellist will feature everything his fans have come to know and love, as well as new surprises.

The solo musician will be performing at the O2 Apollo Manchester on Saturday 11 November 2023 and London’s The O2 Arena on Sunday 12 November 2023 as part of the UK leg of his tour.

HAUSER plays magnificent themes by Ennio Morricone at Classic FM Live 2022. Picture: Matt Crossick

VIP meet and greet packages are available in both Manchester and London and include: a premium seat, a HAUSER gift box, a collection of HAUSER tour merch products, membership to the HAUSER exclusive club, and a meet and greet experience with HAUSER with exclusive photo and video content for each guest.

HAUSER will be performing in Manchester on 11 November 2023 and in London on 12 November 2023 in 2023.