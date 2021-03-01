‘With Nicky’: Nicola Benedetti’s educational violin videos with practice tips, techniques and support

Violinist Nicola Benedetti has announced a new series of ‘With Nicky’, featuring essential practice tips, and inspiration and support for young players.

In partnership with The Benedetti Foundation, Benedetti will release a new video on her YouTube channel once a month, starting with tips around holding the bow, and shifting between notes. Each month, she will also jump on social media to give two live mini sessions on that month’s topic, giving fans and learners the opportunity to interact.

“I meet so many fantastic young musicians and teachers across the world and yearn for more regular interaction with all of them,” Benedetti said when launching the ‘With Nicky’ series.

“It is tough to practice, it’s difficult to stay motivated and to know the best way forward. I have had the huge fortune in my life of being exposed to some of the world’s greatest violin and music teachers, and I want to make as much of the information available to as many people as possible.”

Violinist Nicola Benedetti leads a Benedetti Sessions warm-up in Glasgow.
Violinist Nicola Benedetti leads a ‘Benedetti Sessions’ warm-up in Glasgow. Picture: Alister Firth / Benedetti Sessions

What is ‘With Nicky’ all about?

So far the series has included advice on vibrato and developing your sound, the left hand as well as a ‘back to basics’ video.

The video series was established in 2019 as Benedetti established her new charity for young musicians and teachers, the Benedetti Foundation.

The foundation supports young musicians, helping them to build discipline, concentration and perseverance in their playing.

“We will discuss what it is to patiently listen, to be fully present, to express thoughts and feelings with clarity and integrity, and to empathetically support each other to achieve a collective goal,” Benedetti said.

‘With Nicky’ videos can be watched here, or on Nicola Benedetti’s YouTube channel.

Latest ‘With Nicky’ videos

‘With Nicky’ is back with an especial focus on technique, practice, and musical and personal development.

