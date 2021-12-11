Andrea Bocelli joined by star violinist Nicola Benedetti in Scotland concert – buy tickets

By Classic FM

See Andrea Bocelli live as he performs for the very first time in the Scottish Highlands, with special guest superstar violinist Nicola Benedetti.

Andrea Bocelli will perform in a spectacular outdoor show at Inverness Caledonian Stadium next summer in Scotland as part of his world tour, with special guest Nicola Benedetti.

The two leading musicians will perform together at The Caledonian Stadium, as Bocelli makes his debut in the Scottish Highlands on Friday 1 July 2022.

Bocelli is one of the world’s most loved tenors, who last year made history with his Milan cathedral concert, which became the biggest ever classical live stream with more than 28 million views in its first 24 hours.

The singer said of his Inverness performance: “It will be more than a concert: it will represent a personal joy for me, an important debut of my mature career. It will give me the huge privilege to take my voice to one of the most fascinating places on earth, full of history, beauty and poetry.

“After this long and difficult time that has shaken all of humanity, going back to the UK will be incredibly emotional: the returning sunshine after the storm. As in the words of the popular ballad I already feel like ‘My heart’s in the Highlands’!”

Bocelli’s 2022 tour will take him to several venues across Europe and the United States, from Denmark and the United Kingdom to Texas, US.

At his Inverness concert, the star tenor performing some of the all-time great tenor arias, accompanied by a soprano and other guest artists, including Nicola Benedetti.

Born in Ayrshire, Scotland, Benedetti is one of the most in-demand violinists of her generation, and a force for change in music education.

She said, “I’m hugely excited to be playing at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness for a great crowd in my home country,” she said. “Thank you so much to Andrea Bocelli for this invitation. I can’t wait.”

In addition to the great Italian operatic repertoire, Bocelli will perform Neapolitan and Italian songs, as well as some debut live performances of songs from the new album Believe.

Scot Gardiner, CEO of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club, said: “Everyone at Inverness Caledonian Thistle is delighted to be able to welcome the world-renowned and respected artist Andrea Bocelli to the Caledonian Stadium next summer.

“It is a huge feather in the cap of the club, the City of Inverness and indeed the Highlands of Scotland. Andrea Bocelli is a world star who has made the crossover from being the most loved tenor on the planet to being known to music fans the world over and we are honoured to be hosting his incredible World Tour in Inverness. I am sure that music fans from all over Scotland and beyond will flock to see this fabulous concert.”

Find out more and buy tickets at www.ictcc.co.uk.