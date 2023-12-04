Princess of Wales tells of Lang Lang inspiration for budding pianist Princess Charlotte

4 December 2023, 12:28 | Updated: 4 December 2023, 12:52

Princess Charlotte conducts orchestra in Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

‘If you practise a lot, you can be like him’, the Princess of Wales told her daughter Charlotte, referring to Chinese piano virtuoso Lang Lang.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday night, the Princess of Wales met superstar pianist Lang Lang – and told him that her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, is learning to play the piano.

Lang Lang recalled: “We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte’s piano playing, I’m sure she’s good.

“Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte, ‘Hey, look, if you practise a lot you can be like him’,” the pianist added, according to Hello! Magazine.

Lang Lang was performing with 15-year-old Lucy, a blind and neurodivergent pianist who won Channel 4’s The Piano this year and will soon star in her own documentary.

“Her Royal Highness was asking me about how long we were practising together, and how we discovered Lucy,” he said. “We were talking about how we found her in Leeds Train Station, and how everything happened magically and how I’m so happy to play with her.”

Read more: Blind pianist Lucy stuns Royal Albert Hall with breathtaking Debussy debut

Lucy and Lang Lang at the Royal Variety Performance
Lucy and Lang Lang at the Royal Variety Performance. Picture: Getty

The Princess of Wales would have seen Lucy perform a few months ago at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, in May. Lucy has since captured imaginations around the world with her incredible musical expression – a clip of her playing Debussy’s mesmerising Arabesque at Classic FM Live went viral in October with over 10 million views.

During their conversation, Lang Lang and Princess Kate also discussed the acoustics at the Royal Albert Hall, one of London’s leading concert halls.

“I played two shows last week, it’s always great to play here,” the pianist told the royal, who attended the performance with her husband the Prince of Wales, along with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, who were on a visit to the UK.

“I really love it here because they have very precise equipment, to make it sound like a smaller concert hall.”

The Princess of Wales grew up bathed in music, beginning piano lessons herself at a young age before switching her attentions to the flute and singing.

The royal played throughout her school years at St Andrew’s in Berkshire, including in the chamber orchestra and a senior flute group named the ‘Tootie-Flooties’. Friends have also said she was a deputy head chorister in the chapel choir.

Lang Lang stuns St Pancras train station with impromptu piano duet with wife Gina Alice

Her former piano teacher Daniel Nicholls, who taught Catherine between the ages of 11 and 13, remarked in 2012: “She was absolutely lovely, a really delightful person to teach the piano.

“I don’t think anyone would say she was going to be a concert pianist, but she was good at it, she always did everything she was told,” he added.

In recent years, the Princess of Wales has explored her pianistic talents in a more public capacity, making a cameo appearance at the 2021 Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert, where she played a piano accompaniment for singer Tom Walker in a service at Westminster Abbey, and playing the following year to support the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2017, Princess Kate was handed the baton to conduct the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra in the opening of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony at the Elbphilharmonie, as part of a royal trip to Germany.

Her daughter followed in her footsteps five years later, playfully conducting an orchestra during the royal family’s visit to Cardiff Castle for a Platinum Jubilee concert in Wales.

Music clearly runs in this family…

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2024 for a night of classical music anthems! Get your tickets here.

Lang Lang latest

See more Lang Lang latest

Judges Mika and Lang Lang will join host Claudia Winkleman for new TV talent show The Piano

The Piano on Channel 4: what is the talent contest, who are the judges and when is season 2?
Lewis Hamilton and Lang Lang duet

F1’s Lewis Hamilton impresses Lang Lang by playing Adele tune on piano

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang’s albums, age, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger performed this 1990s Disney Classic outside Windsor Castle

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger perform ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan at Windsor Castle
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Alison Balsom, Lang Lang, Nicola Benedetti, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Abel Selaocoe and Ludovico Einaudi

Lang Lang and Ludovico Einaudi among Best Classical Artist nominees at the Global Awards 2023

Global Awards

Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger play a piano duet at St Pancras station in London

Lang Lang stuns London train station with impromptu piano duet with wife Gina Alice

Lang Lang astonished by 94-year-old pianist’s ‘powerful’ concerto at Glasgow station

Lang Lang astonished by 94-year-old pianist’s ‘powerful’ concerto at Glasgow station

13-year-old blind pianist stuns Lang Lang with a brilliant performance of Chopin’s Nocturne in B flat minor.

Blind 13-year-old pianist’s stunning Chopin nocturne performance leaves Lang Lang speechless

Chopin

New TV piano talent show judged by Lang Lang to be hosted by Claudia Winkleman

What is The Piano, the TV talent show judged by Lang Lang at train stations, and when is it on?
Acclaimed pianist Lang Lang launches his new album The Disney Book, filming the music video for his new single ‘Feed the Birds’ at sunrise in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in California.

Join Lang Lang for a special Disney themed concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Viking on Classic FM

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Viking 2023

Christmas

What are the lyrics to ‘O Come O Come Emmanuel’?

What are the lyrics to ‘O Come, O Come, Emmanuel’, and what is the Christmas carol really about?

Christmas

From Mary Had a Little Lamb to Humpty Dumpty - the best nursery rhymes

10 best nursery rhymes ever written

Discover Music

Once in Royal David's City

What are the lyrics to ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ – and who composed it?

Christmas

Classic FM is the home of Christmas music

Advent music: 10 best carols and hymns to begin the festive season

Christmas

Classic FM’s radio highlights for Christmas 2023, from carol concerts to the nativity

Classic FM at Christmas: radio highlights in 2023

Christmas

Maria Callas’ most iconic photographs

Maria Callas’ most iconic photographs, on her 100th anniversary

Maria Callas

The 10 best pieces of music by German composer Gustav Mahler.

10 of Mahler’s most earth-shattering pieces of music

Mahler

Jonas Kaufmann performs during a dress rehearsal at Sydney Opera House in 2023

Who is Jonas Kaufmann, the German opera singer often called ‘the world’s greatest tenor’?

Jonas Kaufmann

The 10 best pieces of music by American maestro and composer, Leonard Bernstein.

Leonard Bernstein: 10 best pieces of music by the American maestro

Bernstein, L