Lang Lang surprises 10-year-old superfan on The Piano after sparkling Haydn solo

13 May 2024, 14:12

Young boy wows with piano sonata on The Piano

By Siena Linton

10-year-old pianist Sum received the surprise of a lifetime when he performed a Haydn piano sonata for his hero in Edinburgh, for Channel 4’s ‘The Piano’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With The Piano back on television screens for a second series, the internet is overflowing with heartwarming piano performances by everyday people across Britain’s train station concourses.

For the third episode of this series, a 10-year-old piano prodigy named Sum took to the piano in Edinburgh station with a thoroughly impressive performance of Haydn’s Piano Sonata No.37.

“This is a very difficult Haydn sonata which is very hard to play clean,” star pianist and The Piano judge Lang Lang told his fellow panellist, Mika.

Sporting a bow tie covered in musical notes, and arriving with Lang Lang’s own book tucked under his arm, Sum seemed full of nervous excitement as he took his seat at the piano ready to play.

“I started [playing piano] when I was three or four, and then I started really having lessons,” he told the show’s host Claudia Winkleman.

Read more: 80-year-old pianist with dementia moves ‘The Piano’ viewers with beautiful love theme for his wife

10-year-old Sum wows Lang Lang on The Piano with Haydn sonata.
10-year-old Sum wows Lang Lang on The Piano with Haydn sonata. Picture: Channel 4

Sum was accompanied to the station with his dad, who told Channel 4: “When he was young we went to a toy shop. He just ran to a toy piano and played that immediately. He had no interest in other toys at all.”

As Sum began to play with a jovial flourish of the keyboard, both Lang Lang and Mika seem visibly shocked. “Woah, he’s good!” Lang Lang exclaimed. “He is so musical... it’s a dramatic way of playing Haydn.”

“He’s super expressive,” Mika agreed, pointing out several other children standing awestruck in the large gathered crowd.

As Sum reached the final bars of the sonata, Lang Lang said: “I think I’ve got to get out there, to say a quick hi.”

Battling the crowds, the star pianist arrives on the concourse as the crowd are still applauding. Sneaking up behind Sum, he puts his arm around the young prodigy and says: “Bravo!”

Read more: Lang Lang astonished by 94-year-old pianist’s ‘powerful’ concerto at Glasgow station

Lang Lang surprises little boy on Channel 4's The Piano

Sum lets out an excited scream in surprise at being face to face with his piano hero.

“Beautiful playing, I loved it,” Lang Lang told Sum, before signing his book.

“I’m so happy!” the young boy replied. “You’re my favourite pianist, you inspire me a lot.”

“It’s a great honour for me, thank you,” Lang Lang replied, before hinting: “Maybe see you later...”

As Sum and his father left the train station both were crying tears of joy.

Sum will appear in the finale of series two of The Piano, for which a broadcast date is yet to be announced.

Lang Lang latest

See more Lang Lang latest

Duncan captured the hearts of the nation with his moving performance on ‘The Piano’.

80-year-old pianist with dementia moves ‘The Piano’ viewers with beautiful love theme for his wife

Discover Music

Lang Lang on Lucy, last year’s winner of The Piano

‘She’s a miracle kid’ – star pianist Lang Lang on Lucy, last year’s winner of The Piano

Judges Mika and Lang Lang will join host Claudia Winkleman for new TV talent show The Piano

The Piano on Channel 4: what is the talent contest, who are the judges and when is season 2?
Princess of Wales tells of Lang Lang inspiration for budding pianist Princess Charlotte

Princess of Wales tells of Lang Lang inspiration for budding pianist Princess Charlotte

Lewis Hamilton and Lang Lang duet

F1’s Lewis Hamilton impresses Lang Lang by playing Adele tune on piano

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang’s albums, age, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger performed this 1990s Disney Classic outside Windsor Castle

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger perform ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan at Windsor Castle
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Alison Balsom, Lang Lang, Nicola Benedetti, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Abel Selaocoe and Ludovico Einaudi

Lang Lang and Ludovico Einaudi among Best Classical Artist nominees at the Global Awards 2023

Global Awards

Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger play a piano duet at St Pancras station in London

Lang Lang stuns London train station with impromptu piano duet with wife Gina Alice

Lang Lang astonished by 94-year-old pianist’s ‘powerful’ concerto at Glasgow station

Lang Lang astonished by 94-year-old pianist’s ‘powerful’ concerto at Glasgow station

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Bruno Tonioli overwhelmed with emotion by Denise and Stefan’s moving Sound of Music duet

Blind couple’s awe-inspiring ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain’ moves Britain’s Got Talent judge to tears

Videos

Karl Jenkins pranked by orchestra in 80th birthday surprise at Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

Orchestra expertly pranks Sir Karl Jenkins with surprise ‘Happy Birthday’ at Royal Albert Hall

Events

King Charles presents opera star Jonas Kaufmann with an honorary Doctor of Music award at the Royal College of Music

All King Charles III’s musical patronages – a full list

Discover Music

Apple apologises for new iPad advert after internet backlash, including brilliant Bach parody.

Apple apologises for piano-crushing advert – after brilliant Bach parody

Why were piano keys once white and black – and why did they reverse?

Why are piano keys black and white? And when did they change?

Discover Music

Michelle Obama and Jon Batiste play a duet at the piano.

Michelle Obama reveals piano skills in playful ‘Charlie Brown’ duet with Jon Batiste

Videos

Nicola Benedetti, Bryn Terfel and Karl Jenkins are among the signatories on a letter to government officials concerning ‘devastating’ funding cuts to the Welsh National Opera.

Celebrity-signed letter warns £2.5 million Welsh National Opera cuts will be ‘devastating’

Greater Manchester has been made the UK’s first Centre of Excellence for Music and Dementia

Orchestra working with charity to transform dementia patients’ lives through music

Four women conductors lead the Met Opera in one week – in historic first

Four women conductors lead the Met Opera in one week – in historic first

New York Metropolitan Opera

New analysis of Beethoven’s hair could help solve mystery of composer’s hearing loss.

Why did Beethoven go deaf? New hair analysis could solve mystery, say scientists

Beethoven