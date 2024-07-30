When Lang Lang played piano for 2 billion people at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Lang Lang at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

At the Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the world stood still for a beautiful new piano concerto, featuring classical music’s biggest star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

14 years before the rain-drenched musical spectacle of Paris 2024, the eyes of the world turned to a 26-year-old with spiky hair and a flashy silver suit.

Those were the unmistakable trademarks of the young pianist Lang Lang. In 2008 he was already a global superstar, having established his reputation as one of the world’s most sought-after piano virtuosos.

The Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Olympics in August 2008 was one of the most highly anticipated events. An estimated two billion people tuned in to watch as a reemerging China showcased its culture and artistry to the world.

Lang Lang performs during the Opening Ceremony for the 2008 Summer Olympics at the National Stadium, Beijing. Picture: Getty

Read more: What music is at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony and who are the musicians?

The lights and cameras drew in to focus on a strikingly simple scene: a lone piano and stool, upon which sat the pianist and five-year-old Li Muzi. Then, as the music unfolded hundreds of dancers emerged, moving to create a beautiful abstract animation.

The music that evening was a new, eight-minute-long concerto by Chinese composer Xiaogang Ye. Watch it all unfold below.

Full Opening Ceremony from Beijing 2008 | Throwback Thursday

Since 2008 Lang Lang’s career and the profile of classical music in China have only continued to grow. Over the past two years, Lang Lang has become even more recognisable around the UK, as a judge in the first two seasons of the hit Channel 4 series The Piano.

After his moment in front of billions, Lang Lang said that he hoped his performance helped represent a new and changing China, and showcased the incredible profile classical music has in the country.

“As a young guy it is a big honour for me to play at the opening ceremony and to represent a new generation of Chinese people to the world,” he told Reuters after his starring role.

“I’m part of a new generation in China enjoying a very different way of life from our parents. We love American culture and classical music but we also have strong Chinese traditions.”