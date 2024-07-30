When Lang Lang played piano for 2 billion people at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

30 July 2024, 16:07

Lang Lang at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony
Lang Lang at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

At the Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the world stood still for a beautiful new piano concerto, featuring classical music’s biggest star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

14 years before the rain-drenched musical spectacle of Paris 2024, the eyes of the world turned to a 26-year-old with spiky hair and a flashy silver suit.

Those were the unmistakable trademarks of the young pianist Lang Lang. In 2008 he was already a global superstar, having established his reputation as one of the world’s most sought-after piano virtuosos.

The Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Olympics in August 2008 was one of the most highly anticipated events. An estimated two billion people tuned in to watch as a reemerging China showcased its culture and artistry to the world.

Lang Lang performs during the Opening Ceremony for the 2008 Summer Olympics at the National Stadium, Beijing.
Lang Lang performs during the Opening Ceremony for the 2008 Summer Olympics at the National Stadium, Beijing. Picture: Getty

Read more: What music is at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony and who are the musicians?

The lights and cameras drew in to focus on a strikingly simple scene: a lone piano and stool, upon which sat the pianist and five-year-old Li Muzi. Then, as the music unfolded hundreds of dancers emerged, moving to create a beautiful abstract animation.

The music that evening was a new, eight-minute-long concerto by Chinese composer Xiaogang Ye. Watch it all unfold below.

Full Opening Ceremony from Beijing 2008 | Throwback Thursday

Since 2008 Lang Lang’s career and the profile of classical music in China have only continued to grow. Over the past two years, Lang Lang has become even more recognisable around the UK, as a judge in the first two seasons of the hit Channel 4 series The Piano.

After his moment in front of billions, Lang Lang said that he hoped his performance helped represent a new and changing China, and showcased the incredible profile classical music has in the country.

“As a young guy it is a big honour for me to play at the opening ceremony and to represent a new generation of Chinese people to the world,” he told Reuters after his starring role.

“I’m part of a new generation in China enjoying a very different way of life from our parents. We love American culture and classical music but we also have strong Chinese traditions.”

Lang Lang latest

See more Lang Lang latest

Liam astounds Lang Lang with his heartfelt Chopin

71-year-old pianist astounds Lang Lang with his heartfelt Chopin

Chopin

Glenn Gould, Mitsuko Uchida, Yuja Wang: exploring the 25 greatest pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

23-year-old countertenor Michael blew judges away on ‘The Piano’ with stunning Baroque performance.

Countertenor delivers ‘spellbinding’ Baroque vocal, securing his place in The Piano final

Discover Music

Ukrainian pianist Daria stunned ‘The Piano’ judges Mika and Lang Lang with a solo piano version of Piazzolla’s ‘Libertango’.

Pianist’s thrilling ‘Libertango’ takes her to The Piano final, after fleeing Ukraine with toddler
10-year-old Sum wows Lang Lang on The Piano with Haydn sonata.

Lang Lang surprises 10-year-old superfan on The Piano after sparkling Haydn solo

Duncan captured the hearts of the nation with his moving performance on ‘The Piano’.

80-year-old pianist with dementia moves ‘The Piano’ viewers with beautiful love theme for his wife

Discover Music

Lang Lang on Lucy, last year’s winner of The Piano

‘She’s a miracle kid’ – star pianist Lang Lang on Lucy, last year’s winner of The Piano

Judges Mika and Lang Lang will join host Claudia Winkleman for new TV talent show The Piano

The Piano on Channel 4: what is the talent contest, who are the judges and when is season 2?
Princess of Wales tells of Lang Lang inspiration for budding pianist Princess Charlotte

Princess of Wales tells of Lang Lang inspiration for budding pianist Princess Charlotte

Lewis Hamilton and Lang Lang duet

F1’s Lewis Hamilton impresses Lang Lang by playing Adele tune on piano

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

Who is Jakub Józef Orliński? Meet the breakdancing countertenor who sang at the Olympics

Who is Jakub Józef Orliński? Meet the breakdancing countertenor who sang at the Olympics

Discover Music

Five years ago, a young boy blurted out ‘Wow!’ after a concert and captured the world’s hearts

Five years ago, a young boy blurted out ‘Wow!’ after a concert and captured the world’s hearts
The Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024

Vote in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024 for the chance to win a movie night bundle!
2,008 people drumming to one beat at the Beijing 2008 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Monumental sound as 2,008 drummers beat in unison at Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Videos

Rowan Atkinson, Mr Bean, performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012.

Mr Bean plays iconic ‘Chariots of Fire’ with London Symphony Orchestra at 2012 Olympics Ceremony

LSO

Axelle Saint-Cirel

French mezzo-soprano sings breathtaking ‘La Marseillaise’ on Paris rooftop at Opening Ceremony

Videos

A double bassist in the French National Orchestra plays in the rain-drenched Paris Opening Ceremony

Fierce debate ignited as soaked orchestra plays ‘Olympic Hymn’ in rain covers at Opening Ceremony
Members of the French National Orchestra wore rain covers as they played the Olympic Hymn at the Trocadero, during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

What music is at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony and who are the musicians?

Leading conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Sir John Eliot Gardiner sacked by Monteverdi choir and orchestras after reported punch

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Sibelius ‘Finlandia’ at Classic FM Live

This epic performance of Sibelius’ ‘Finlandia’ will take your breath away

Sibelius