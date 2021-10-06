Lang Lang duets with Andrea Bocelli, as two classical legends meet in casual jam session

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Nothing to see here – just a jam session between two of the greatest musicians alive today...

Concert pianist Lang Lang and ‘the world’s most beloved tenor’ Andrea Bocelli performed together, for perhaps their smallest audience ever, in a home setting.

The classical giants took turns playing the piano, with Bocelli showing off his own keyboard prowess alongside his rich resonant voice.

Bocelli is no stranger to recording home video-style content for social media. The Italian tenor recently released a video of him and his daughter Virginia performing the Beethoven love song, ‘Ich Liebe Dich’.

Keeping it in the family, Matteo Bocelli, Andrea’s son is also present. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter is due to release his debut solo album imminently, and the first single ‘Solo’ is out now.

Lang Lang meanwhile recently began a world tour, with upcoming stops including New York’s Carnegie Hall, Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, and London’s Barbican Centre.

The pianist, known for his work with young people across the globe, has a two-year scholarship programme to his name, The Lang Lang International Music Foundation Young Scholars, which gives young classical pianists between the ages of 6-16 the performance opportunities of a lifetime, in order to accelerate them into the world of classical music.

Applications for the programme remain open until the end of the month.

Founded in 2008, The Lang Lang International Music Foundation strives to reach children at all levels regardless of their background or talent level. The Keys of Inspiration program, another project run by the foundation, provides up to 30 Roland keyboards and a complete music curriculum to underfunded schools.