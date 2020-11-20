Tenor icons Andrea Bocelli and Joseph Calleja sing an impromptu duet over dinner

20 November 2020, 17:16 | Updated: 20 November 2020, 19:07

Andrea Bocelli and Joseph Calleja
Andrea Bocelli and Joseph Calleja. Picture: Facebook / Joseph Calleja

By Kyle Macdonald

In Malta, two of the world’s greatest tenors casually started singing along to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’. And it was just that.

Back in 2017 Andrea Bocelli and Ed Sheeran collaborated on a pop-classical duet ‘Perfect Symphony’. And here’s the proof that the love of that song has never left the Italian tenor.

Over the last few days, Bocelli has been visiting a friend, opera star and fellow tenor Joseph Calleja, in Malta. They were enjoying a casual night-time meal together at Calleja's home, when the Italian singer’s famous duet was played.

The two began to sing along.

And thankfully, the spontaneous and joyous moment was caught on camera.

The younger Maltese tenor initially sings along to Ed Sheeran’s lines, but then there’s a wonderful moment when Andrea Bocelli enters for his familiar operatic section of the pop duet.

It’s proof that, for these incredible singers, the joy of music is always there. Even over a Mediterranean dinner.

Bocelli has recently released a new album ‘Believe’, meanwhile Calleja’s been exploring the wonderful music of Mantovani.

